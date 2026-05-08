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Radio GOODLIFE

SoulDiscoFunk
Radio GOODLIFE
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About Radio GOODLIFE
(247)

The Reference Soul, Disco, Funk Radio!

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FrenchEnglishParisÎle-de-FranceFranceSoulDiscoFunk
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