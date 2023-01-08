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Radio Erft

Pop80s90s
Radio Erft
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About Radio Erft
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This radio programm keeps you in a good mood when you tune into Radio Erft, the program of radio NRW. Among our listeners it is ranked no. 397 on our top list. Here the listeners are offered a nice package of twelve streams. No matter if information or music, Radio Erft provides you withan all inclusive package. The moderation is in German.

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GermanWesselingNorth Rhine-WestphaliaGermanyPop80s90s
Radio Erft: Frequencies
Bergheim/Bahnhof 91.4 FM
Köln/Colonius 105.8 FM
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