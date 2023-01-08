About Radio Rur

About Radio Rur

About Radio Rur

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Do you want to wake up with the latest hits from 80s and 90s to have a great start? Listen to what your heart desires and turn on the radio NRW's top station Radio Rur, for the age group 25-34. The one thousand, four hundred and fifty-first rank on our top list is currently occupied by Radio Rur. With altogether twelve streams you are permanently and any place on track. No matter if news or music, with Radio Rur you get everything you need. The contents of the German program are broadcasted in the national language.

