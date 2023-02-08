About Post Airwave Radio

About Post Airwave Radio

About Post Airwave Radio

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Post Airwave Radio has been created to feature up and coming bands, artists, and podcast hosts. The station is geared to give a wider range to those looking to promote their work.

The station utilizes the concept of free-form radio. The DJs are not bound to play any particular music. The broadcasts are completely up to them. The broadcasts are modeled after college radio stations. DJs mix music genres with no constraints. Podcast host share new and sometimes obscure thoughts and ideas.

