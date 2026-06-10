About NEW WAVE RADIO

About NEW WAVE RADIO

About NEW WAVE RADIO

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NewWave.Radio: 80’s New Wave Music Radio Station… or call it synth-pop, post-punk, early alternative rock acts as well as novelty records marks one of the hippest music eras of the world. Peter Gabriel, U2, Blancmange, The Cure, Adam Ant, The Smiths, New Order, B52’s, Duran Duran, The Psychedelic Furs, Men Without Hats, David Bowie, The Clash, Simple Minds, Soft Cell, New Order, Billy Idol, The Police, Depeche Mode, Ultravox, Yaz are the staples of this format.

