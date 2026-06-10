Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
Radio StationsMetaverse Radio
Listen to this station in the app for free:
Metaverse Radio
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Metaverse Radio

AlternativeRapHip HopIndie
Metaverse Radio
Playing now
About Metaverse Radio
(1)

Metaverse Radio for IIID SOUNDS at WMVR-DB Chicago & the Metaverse. IIID SOUNDS in the web3 era: community of interest includes, among others: independent musicians, visual artists, philosophers, futurists, science fiction aficionados, gamers, computer scientists/programmers, digital designers/coders, and persons interested in artificial intelligence and blockchain technology (cf. metaverse, indie, music, edm, nfts, non-fungible, tokens, blockchain, AI, gaming, futurism web3, sci-fi, philosophy, technology, hip hop, rap, music, entertainment). Metaverse Radio encourages the decentralized assent of human creativity, focusing especially on quality, interoperability, and interactivity of auditory senses within both the IIID digital landscape and our physical life existence. Metaverse Radio expands exposure opportunities for independent and emerging musicians.

Station website
EnglishChicagoIllinoisUSAAlternativeRapHip HopIndie
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.22.0 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/6/2026 - 8:35:09 AM
A company fromMADSACK