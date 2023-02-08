About Magic 90s

About Magic 90s

About Magic 90s

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Welcome to Tom Fazio’s Magic 90’s, your ultimate destination for a nostalgic trip back to the era of flannel shirts, cassette tapes, and unforgettable tunes! Broadcasting 24/7, we bring you the best hits from the 1990s, spanning genres like grunge, pop, hip-hop, and alternative rock. Tune in to hear classic tracks from iconic artists like Nirvana, Britney Spears, Tupac, and TLC, alongside deep cuts that defined a generation. Station Host, Tom Fazio, shares fun facts and memories, making every listen a blast from the past. Whether you’re reminiscing about your favorite teen anthems or discovering hidden gems, Magic 90’s keeps the spirit of the decade alive. Join our community of fellow 90’s enthusiasts, and let the music transport you back to the days of dial-up internet and unforgettable cultural moments!

