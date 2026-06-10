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rockin_c

Classic Rock
rockin_c
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About rockin_c
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Hand picked mix of songs from classic rock of 60s, 70s and 80s.

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GermanMissouriUSAClassic Rock
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v8.22.0 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/6/2026 - 7:35:45 AM
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