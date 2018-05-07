Open app
Top Stations
Top Stations
1
WFAN 66 AM - 101.9 FM
2
MSNBC
3
WZRC - 1480 AM
4
94 WIP Sportsradio
5
WXYT-FM - 97.1 The Ticket
6
FOX News
7
WINS - 1010 WINS CBS New York
8
WSCR - 670 AM The Score
9
CNN
10
KCEA 89.1 FM
Top 100 Stations
Podcast
Top podcasts
1
Call Her Daddy
2
The Best People with Nicolle Wallace
3
The Joe Rogan Experience
4
The Daily
5
Good Hang with Amy Poehler
6
The Mel Robbins Podcast
7
Mick Unplugged
8
Crime Junkie
9
Pipeline
10
The School of Greatness
Show podcast categories
Live Sports
Live Sports streams
Now new and free: Live sports on radio.net.
NFL
NBA
MLB
NHL
MLS
UEFA Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Premier League
Show more
Near You
Genres
Popular Genres
Pop
Rock
Hip Hop
Chillout
Country
Oldies
Electro
Alternative
80s
Classical
House
Jazz
Top 40 & Charts
Soul
Classic Rock
Blues
Latin
90s
R'n'B
Bossa Nova
Reggaeton
Techno
70s
Traditional music
Indie
See all genres
Topics
Further Topics
News
Culture
Sports
Politics
Religion
Children
DJ
Comedy
Campus Radio
Interview
Christmas
Music
Education
See all topics
Radio Stations
Radio Norderney
Listen to this station in the app for free:
radio.net
Sleep timer
Alarm
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store
Radio Norderney
Comedy
Oldies
Rock
Schlager
Playing now
Radio Norderney
Similar Stations
192 radio norderney
Oldies
Antenne Norderney
Norderney, Pop
ELBE-deutsch
Winsen (Luhe), Discofox, Oldies, Schlager
Popradio Ostfriesland
Aurich, Pop, Rock, Schlager, Techno
Radio-Sulingen
Sulingen, Oldies, Pop, Rock, Schlager
Dinkelwelle
Neuhaus, Discofox, German Folklore, Schlager
Radio-Wattwurm
Uedem, 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Wupperwelle
Solingen, German Folklore, Schlager
Deutsches Musikradio
Witten, Pop, Schlager
german-hitradio
Schlager
Batti FM - Das Schlagerradio
Augsburg, Pop, Rock, Schlager
Radio Ostseemelodie
Neustadt in Holstein, Country, German Folklore, Oldies, Pop
About Radio Norderney
(61)
Station website
German
Norderney
Lower Saxony
Germany
Oldies
Rock
Schlager
Comedy
Listen to Radio Norderney, 192 radio norderney and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
Open app
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
Learn more
Radio Norderney
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
More stations from Lower Saxony
ffn
Hanover, Pop
Radio Bollerwagen
Bremen, Schlager
Best of AC/DC | Best of Rock.FM
Garbsen, Rock
Best of 90er Rock | Best of Rock.FM
90s, Alternative, Grunge, Rock
metalstation
Buchholz, 80s, Hard Rock, Heavy Metal
NDR 1 Niedersachsen - Region Hannover
Hanover, Hits, Oldies, Pop
Dinkelwelle
Neuhaus, Discofox, German Folklore, Schlager
KARP Hit 106
Dassel, Country
New Wave
Aurich, New Wave
Antenne Niedersachsen
Hanover, Hits, Pop
Antenne Schlager - Mallorca Mix
Hannover, Oldies, Schlager
Radio Memories
Garbsen, Classic Rock, Oldies
TECHNO4EVER.FM
Hanover, Electro, Techno
Soul
Helmstedt, Soul
Classics
80s, 90s
Krautrocker
Aurich, Rock
Antenne Niedersachsen - Region Hannover
Hanover, Pop
Best of Party Rock | Best of Rock.FM
Alternative, Rock
Radio Celtic Sounds
Traditional music
RADIO 21 - Helmstedt
Helmstedt, Rock
RADIO 21 - Hannover
Hanover, 80s, 90s, Pop
NDR 1 Niedersachsen - Region Osnabrück
Osnabrück, Pop
Deutschrap
Diepholz, Hip Hop, Rap
Metallica | Best of Rock.FM
Heavy Metal
Heimatradio
Nordhorn, 70s, 80s, Discofox, Schlager
Myhitmusic - NASHVILLE 104
Hanover, Country
Myhitmusic - Mr. GROOVE
Hanover, Disco, Funk, Jazz, Soul
Antenne Niedersachsen - Oldies
Hanover, 60s, 70s, 80s, Oldies
Antenne Niedersachsen - Relax
Hanover, Chillout, Easy Listening, Lounge
Myhitmusic - TOMSs CLUB 90s
Hanover, 90s, Electro, Pop, Rock
Top podcasts
Call Her Daddy
Comedy
The Best People with Nicolle Wallace
News, Society & Culture
The Joe Rogan Experience
Comedy
The Daily
News, Daily News
Good Hang with Amy Poehler
Comedy
The Mel Robbins Podcast
Education, Health & Wellness, Society & Culture, Mental Health, Relationships, Self-Improvement
Mick Unplugged
Business, Education, Entrepreneurship, Management, Self-Improvement
Crime Junkie
True Crime
Pipeline
Society & Culture, True Crime, Documentary
The School of Greatness
Business, Education, Health & Wellness, Entrepreneurship, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
SmartLess
Comedy, Education, Society & Culture
The Binge Cases: Catch Me If You Ken
Society & Culture, True Crime, Documentary
What Happened to Holly Bobo?
News, True Crime
On Purpose with Jay Shetty
Business, Health & Wellness, Mental Health
The Level Up Podcast w/ Paul Alex
Business, Education, Entrepreneurship, Self-Improvement
Up First from NPR
News, Daily News
Pod Save America
News, Politics
The MeidasTouch Podcast
News, Politics
Shawn Ryan Show
Society & Culture, Philosophy
This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von
Comedy
Dateline NBC
News, Society & Culture, True Crime
The Charlie Kirk Show
News, Society & Culture, News Commentary
REAL AF with Andy Frisella
Business, Entrepreneurship, Marketing
The Telepathy Tapes
Science, Society & Culture, Documentary
The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett
Business, Education, Society & Culture
Right About Now with Ryan Alford
Business, News, Business News, Marketing
The Weekly Show with Jon Stewart
Comedy, News, News Commentary
Morbid
Comedy, True Crime
Easy Money: The Charles Ponzi Story
History, Society & Culture, True Crime, Documentary
Chief Change Officer
Business, Education, Health & Wellness, Careers, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
The podcast starts in
- 0 sec.
Company
About radio.net
Press
Advertise with us
Broadcast with us
Legal
Terms of use
Privacy Policy
Legal notice
Privacy-Manager
Service
Contact
Apps
Help / FAQ
Apps
iPhone
iPad
Android
Social
USA
v7.18.5
| © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 6/17/2025 - 7:49:39 AM