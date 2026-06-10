About KUFX - KFOX 98.5 FM

About KUFX - KFOX 98.5 FM

About KUFX - KFOX 98.5 FM

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98.5 KFOX is a classic rock radio station broadcasting from San Jose, California. It is one of the top-rated rock stations in the Bay Area, offering its listeners a variety of classic rock hits from the 70s, 80s, and 90s. The station also features popular rock shows such as "The Bob & Tom Show," "The Free Beer & Hot Wings Show," and "The Billy Madison Show."



In terms of sports coverage, 98.5 KFOX provides listeners with updates and commentary on a variety of sports, including football, baseball, basketball, and hockey. The station is the flagship station for San Jose Sharks hockey, broadcasting all games during the NHL season. In addition, 98.5 KFOX covers the San Francisco 49ers during the NFL season, providing in-depth analysis and pre- and post-game shows. Baseball fans can tune in to hear coverage of San Francisco Giants games, while basketball fans can catch broadcasts of Golden State Warriors games.



Listeners can also enjoy a variety of sports talk shows, featuring popular hosts such as "The Rich Eisen Show," "The Dan Patrick Show," and "The Jim Rome Show." These shows provide insight and commentary on the latest sports news and topics, and often feature interviews with athletes, coaches, and sports analysts.



Overall, 98.5 KFOX offers a great mix of classic rock hits and sports coverage, making it a top choice for rock and sports fans in the Bay Area. Whether you're a fan of the Sharks, 49ers, Giants, or Warriors, or simply love classic rock, 98.5 KFOX has something for everyone.

