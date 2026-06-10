About KTCU FM 88.7 The Choice

About KTCU FM 88.7 The Choice

About KTCU FM 88.7 The Choice

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KTCU FM 88.7 The Choice, based in Fort Worth, Texas, is Texas Christian University’s official radio station, proudly serving the TCU community and the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area. Known for its eclectic mix of alternative, indie, and rock music, KTCU brings listeners a refreshing range of tunes alongside unique specialty shows that highlight both local and emerging talent.



In addition to its vibrant music programming, KTCU is a go-to station for college sports, with dedicated coverage of TCU Horned Frogs athletics and select NCAA events. This strong focus on TCU sports makes it an essential resource for Horned Frogs fans who want to stay connected with live game broadcasts and updates.



Accessible on 88.7 FM and online, KTCU FM 88.7 The Choice combines innovative music, live TCU sports coverage, and community engagement, offering a dynamic listening experience that captures the spirit of college radio in Fort Worth.

