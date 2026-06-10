Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
Radio StationsKBAT 99.9 FM
Listen to this station in the app for free:
KBAT 99.9 FM
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

KBAT 99.9 FM

Rock
KBAT 99.9 FM
Playing now
About KBAT 99.9 FM
(1)

Station website
EnglishMidlandTexasUSARock
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.22.0 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/6/2026 - 3:50:03 AM
A company fromMADSACK