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KFTE - Classic Rock 105.1 FM
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KFTE - Classic Rock 105.1 FM

Rock
KFTE - Classic Rock 105.1 FM
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About KFTE - Classic Rock 105.1 FM
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EnglishLouisianaUSARock
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