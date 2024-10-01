About KLWB-FM - The Game 103.7 FM

KLWB-FM, known as ""ESPN 103.7 Lafayette and 104.1 Lake Charles,"" is a leading sports radio station based in Carencro, Louisiana. Serving the Lafayette metropolitan area and Lake Charles through its simulcast on KLCJ 104.1 FM, the station offers a comprehensive sports experience for fans across the region. As an ESPN Radio affiliate, KLWB-FM provides extensive coverage of Lafayette-area sports, NCAA events, local high school football, Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns athletics, and Houston Astros baseball.



The station features a mix of local and national sports content, with popular shows like ""The Jordy Hultberg Show,"" ""Footenotes with Kevin Foote,"" and ""RP3 & Meche,"" which offer in-depth sports analysis and discussions. ""After Further Review with Matt Moscona"" is another highlight, delivering insightful commentary on both regional and national sports.



Listeners can tune in live on 103.7 FM, 104.1 FM, or online via the station’s website, making it an ideal choice for sports fans in Lafayette and the broader region, with extensive NCAA and local sports coverage.

