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WLOF - 101.7 FM The station of the Cross
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WLOF - 101.7 FM The station of the Cross

ReligionChristian Music
WLOF - 101.7 FM The station of the Cross
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About WLOF - 101.7 FM The station of the Cross
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Do you want to relax, sit back and switch off with christian music? Listen to what your heart desires and tune into WLOF - 101.7 FM The station of the Cross. On our top ranking list, WLOF is listed at 3rd rank. This program is the no. 1 of good entertainment. On WLOF, despite musical programming one also gets to hear much information about religion. All information is provided in English.

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