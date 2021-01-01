Our Website works only partly with Internet Explorer. Please use Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.
Do you want to relax, sit back and switch off with christian music? Listen to what your heart desires and tune into WLOF - 101.7 FM The station of the Cross.
Elma NY, USA / Christian Music, Religion
About WLOF - 101.7 FM The station of the Cross

Do you want to relax, sit back and switch off with christian music? Listen to what your heart desires and tune into WLOF - 101.7 FM The station of the Cross. On our top ranking list, WLOF is listed at 3rd rank. This program is the no. 1 of good entertainment. On WLOF, despite musical programming one also gets to hear much information about religion. All information is provided in English.

