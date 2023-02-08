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Classic Oldies Mix

OldiesHits60s50s
Classic Oldies Mix
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About Classic Oldies Mix
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Classic Oldies Radio is the ultimate destination for music lovers who appreciate the iconic sounds of the 50s and 60s. Let us take you on a journey where you'll hear classic tracks from legendary artists of the past. Our team of experienced DJs will introduce you to songs you might not have ever heard of before, and will make sure your experience with us is unforgettable. Our curated selection of classic oldies guarantees that you'll be singing along to your favourite tunes in no time.

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EnglishTorontoCanadaOldiesHits60s50s
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