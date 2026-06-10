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Food Travel USA

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Food Travel USA
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Food Travel USA® with Elizabeth Dougherty is a weekly talk show covering the truth about food, travel, privacy, consumer issues, cruising, RV life, self-sufficiency, and the systems shaping everyday American life. Hosted by Elizabeth Dougherty, with Executive Producer and Co-host Michael Serio, the show uses food and travel as the starting point for bigger conversations about freedom, health, common sense, and consumer protection. New live showtime: Fridays at 5 PM Eastern / 2 PM Pacific Website: FoodTravelUSA.com Email: FoodTravelUSA@proton.me

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