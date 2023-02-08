About ESPN Deportes 1460 AM

About ESPN Deportes 1460 AM

About ESPN Deportes 1460 AM

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ESPN Deportes 1460 AM (KENO) is a Spanish-language sports radio station based in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. Serving the Las Vegas Valley and surrounding areas, it offers 24/7 coverage of sports talk, live game broadcasts, and expert analysis tailored to Spanish-speaking audiences.



Owned by Lotus Communications, KENO is part of a larger broadcasting group that includes several stations across Nevada and California. As a professional station, it is affiliated with TUDN Radio, providing a range of sports content.



The station is known for its live coverage of major sports events, including broadcasts of Las Vegas Raiders games in Spanish. It also airs select Vegas Golden Knights games, making it one of the few stations offering NHL coverage in Spanish.



ESPN Deportes 1460 AM features a variety of popular programs such as "Contacto Deportivo," "Fútbol de las Estrellas," and "El Vestidor," offering listeners in-depth sports news, interviews, and commentary. The station is live-moderated, with presenters providing real-time updates and engaging with the audience.



isteners can tune in to ESPN Deportes 1460 AM via traditional AM radio or through online streaming platforms, ensuring accessibility for a wide audience. The station's programming is designed to cater to sports enthusiasts seeking comprehensive coverage in Spanish.



For those interested in staying updated on sports news, live games, and expert analysis in Spanish, ESPN Deportes 1460 AM offers a reliable and engaging listening experience.

