About Boomtap Radio

About Boomtap Radio

About Boomtap Radio

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WELCOME TO BOOMTAP RADIOTV - FREQUENCY 528MHZBoomCity Citizensthat are feeling mellow, buzzed, sexy, sensual, sweaty, loved, stressed, disliked, or just driving around. Our extra-terrestrial city is located on an extra-terrestrial planet outside our solar system on the far side of the Milky Way. Our planet has existed since the beginning of time well over the years of planet earth being inhabited by intelligent life. I’m thrilled you finally reach the level of consciousness that allows you to find us. Everyone is not unique like yourself, some will discover Boom City, and some will not. Even if by mistake, their transmission would be too low, therefore eventually disconnecting their line.

