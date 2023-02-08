About 97.9 The Hill

About 97.9 The Hill

About 97.9 The Hill

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97.9 The Hill, based in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, is a key station serving the community with a diverse mix of news, talk, music, and sports. Covering the latest happenings in Chapel Hill and nearby areas, 97.9 The Hill is known for its dedication to keeping residents informed with local news, weather, and traffic updates, as well as community-focused talk shows.



A major highlight of the station’s programming is its comprehensive sports coverage, including live broadcasts of University of North Carolina (UNC) athletics and select NCAA events, making it a must-listen for North Carolina and college sports fans. Programs such as "Good Morning, Orange County" offer insights into local issues and events, while the station’s music selections span a variety of genres for broad appeal.



Listeners can tune in on 97.9 FM or stream online to stay connected with Chapel Hill’s news, UNC sports, and NCAA coverage, making 97.9 The Hill an essential station for the region’s residents and sports enthusiasts.

