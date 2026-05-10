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94.3 The Goat

RockClassic Rock
94.3 The Goat
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About 94.3 The Goat
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ROCK RADIO RULES!

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EnglishPrince GeorgeBritish ColumbiaCanadaRockClassic Rock
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