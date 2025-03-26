Powered by RND
Open app
PodcastsTechnologyZMFK; Lotta y'all been asking. The AVL Engineering Podcast.
Listen to ZMFK; Lotta y'all been asking. The AVL Engineering Podcast. in the App
Listen to ZMFK; Lotta y'all been asking. The AVL Engineering Podcast. in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

ZMFK; Lotta y'all been asking. The AVL Engineering Podcast.

Podcast ZMFK; Lotta y'all been asking. The AVL Engineering Podcast.
zkimrey
Join host Zach Kimrey as he chats all things relating to the backbone of a great AVL System. He's got 20 years experience in the AVL world. From live production...
Technology

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • Episode: 01 - Fulton Miller, SMPTE 2110 and video engineering chats.
    Fulton and I sit down and scratch the surface of what he has loved about 2110 over the last 10 years. Some deep dives and some very basic takeaways of on how you can make sure your audio and video are lined up.
    --------  
    37:27

More Technology podcasts

Trending Technology podcasts

About ZMFK; Lotta y'all been asking. The AVL Engineering Podcast.

Join host Zach Kimrey as he chats all things relating to the backbone of a great AVL System. He's got 20 years experience in the AVL world. From live production, church production and now system integration. Hear him and his friends chat about what the have learned over the years as well as a deep dive into current technology.
Podcast website

Listen to ZMFK; Lotta y'all been asking. The AVL Engineering Podcast., Product Therapy and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.13.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 3/27/2025 - 5:47:06 PM