Episode: 01 - Fulton Miller, SMPTE 2110 and video engineering chats.
Fulton and I sit down and scratch the surface of what he has loved about 2110 over the last 10 years. Some deep dives and some very basic takeaways of on how you can make sure your audio and video are lined up.
About ZMFK; Lotta y'all been asking. The AVL Engineering Podcast.
Join host Zach Kimrey as he chats all things relating to the backbone of a great AVL System. He's got 20 years experience in the AVL world. From live production, church production and now system integration. Hear him and his friends chat about what the have learned over the years as well as a deep dive into current technology.