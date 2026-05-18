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《资本论》全三卷【德】马克思

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GovernmentHistory
《资本论》全三卷【德】马克思
Latest episode

302 episodes

  • 《资本论》全三卷【德】马克思

    七、3.1 阶级的概念

    05/30/2021 | 0 mins.
  • 《资本论》全三卷【德】马克思

    七、3 阶级

    05/30/2021 | 1 mins.
  • 《资本论》全三卷【德】马克思

    七、2.2 资本主义生产方式的两个特征

    05/30/2021 | 5 mins.
  • 《资本论》全三卷【德】马克思

    七、2.1 分配关系

    05/30/2021 | 3 mins.
  • 《资本论》全三卷【德】马克思

    七、2 分配关系和生产关系

    05/30/2021 | 0 mins.
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About 《资本论》全三卷【德】马克思
自从地球上有了资本家和工人以来，没有一本书能像这本书一样，对劳动者有如此重要的意义。 这本书从资本的生产到流通，深刻揭示了资本运行的基本原理，展现了资本的本质和力量，全面剖析了资本主义社会形态。 《资本论》是一部具有崭新经济理论，对人类社会产生了广泛影响的巨著，是研究资本主义经济的巅峰之作。 本书为何小禾译本
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