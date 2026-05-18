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About 《资本论》全三卷【德】马克思
自从地球上有了资本家和工人以来，没有一本书能像这本书一样，对劳动者有如此重要的意义。 这本书从资本的生产到流通，深刻揭示了资本运行的基本原理，展现了资本的本质和力量，全面剖析了资本主义社会形态。 《资本论》是一部具有崭新经济理论，对人类社会产生了广泛影响的巨著，是研究资本主义经济的巅峰之作。 本书为何小禾译本Podcast website
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《资本论》全三卷【德】马克思
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