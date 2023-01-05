How to Sync Your Exercise Training with Your Menstrual Cycle

Unlike men, women's hormones can change throughout the month and this can have an impact on energy, recovery, sleep, and more. This can add a layer of complexity to exercise for women and it is something that should be taken into consideration. Syncing your exercise training and other habits according to the phase of your menstrual cycle has become a hot topic recently and there are a lot of claims being made online about how women need to modify their habits during different phases of their menstrual cycle. Today on the show I am interviewing Dr. Alyssa Olenick who is one of the leading experts in the field of women's hormones and exercise training to discuss this topic in more depth. In this episode, we take a deep dive into: The different phases of the menstrual cycle and how hormones can change throughout the month The implications of those hormonal changes on exercise training and performance The importance of autoregulation vs. cycle syncing your training program And more... If you are a woman who exercises or are a man who works with women, you do not want to miss this episode. Want to support the show? You can do so here. Alyssa's Instagram Alyssa's Website