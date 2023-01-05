Are you tired of nutrition misinformation?
Listen to this show.
In The Nutrition Science Podcast we debunk nutrition myths and help you to understand what t... More
How to Sync Your Exercise Training with Your Menstrual Cycle
Unlike men, women's hormones can change throughout the month and this can have an impact on energy, recovery, sleep, and more. This can add a layer of complexity to exercise for women and it is something that should be taken into consideration. Syncing your exercise training and other habits according to the phase of your menstrual cycle has become a hot topic recently and there are a lot of claims being made online about how women need to modify their habits during different phases of their menstrual cycle. Today on the show I am interviewing Dr. Alyssa Olenick who is one of the leading experts in the field of women's hormones and exercise training to discuss this topic in more depth. In this episode, we take a deep dive into: The different phases of the menstrual cycle and how hormones can change throughout the month The implications of those hormonal changes on exercise training and performance The importance of autoregulation vs. cycle syncing your training program And more... If you are a woman who exercises or are a man who works with women, you do not want to miss this episode. Want to support the show? You can do so here. Alyssa's Instagram Alyssa's Website
5/18/2023
1:18:38
Unmasking the Exploitation Tactics of Self-Proclaimed Health Gurus
Have you ever wondered how people can get so popular promoting things that aren't backed by any evidence whatsoever? Have you ever wanted to become known for having special health and nutrition information that is unknown to anyone else? If so, then this episode is for you. In this podcast, I am going to discuss the step-by-step formula for how people position themselves as nutrition and health gurus. We will outline the tactics that are used, how to gather compelling testimonials, and more! You don't want to miss this episode: Vanity Fair Article Energy Balance Podast
5/10/2023
31:19
Processed Foods: Balancing Health, Cost, and Convenience
Processed foods have been another hot topic in recent years. Many people claim that they're unhealthy and should be avoided at all costs. However, the truth is that almost every food we eat is "processed" in some way. So, what exactly are processed foods, and how do they really affect our health? In this episode of the podcast we are going to discuss: Why almost every food is a processed in some way The NOVA criteria for classifying processed and ultra-processed foods. The relationship between processed food consumption and health outcomes in the scientific research Reasons why processed foods can have negative effects Practical considerations for including processed food into your diet
5/1/2023
33:48
Are Saturated Fats Harmful To Our Health?
Saturated fats are another topic that has stirred up controversy in the field of nutrition for quite some time. The government recommends limiting saturated fat consumption to less than 10% of total energy intake to reduce risk for heart disease, but there is a growing number of people encouraging consumption of more saturated fat... Who is right? Just like with any topic there is a lot more nuance that needs to be added to this discussion. On this episode of the show we will discuss: Saturated fat types and where they are found in foods How different fatty types have different biological effects Evidence of the role of saturated fat on various health outcomes Practical considerations for you saturated fat intake and more. Tune in to the podcast to learn more.
4/25/2023
43:47
Can You Cure Cancer with Nutrition?
Cancer is one of the scariest diagnosis to get and it can strike anyone and any time. Like any scary health concern, people desperately seek a solution and many people turn towards nutrition as a possible option. But there is a lot of misinformation around cancer and nutrition and its hard to decipher fact from fiction. Today, I have an expert on this topic on the show my friend Dr. Krystle Zuniga Dr. Zuniga is a professor of Nutrition at the University of Texas and is also a cancer dietitian with almost a decade of experience. Tune into the show where we discuss: The vital role of nutrition during cancer treatment Key cancer prevention tips Fasting and ketogenic diets as a potential treatment for cancer Why stories of people who "healed their cancer with food" are often misleading and more. Tune in to the show to learn more. Find out more about Krystle here If you want to support the show, you can do so here: Paypal One-Time Donation Page
In The Nutrition Science Podcast we debunk nutrition myths and help you to understand what the science says about nutrition and our health.
This show is hosted by Dr. Adrian Chavez who has a PhD in Nutrition Health Promotion and also features interviews with other experts from around the world.