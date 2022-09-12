Your New Puppy: Dog Training and Dog Behavior Lessons to Help You Turn Your New Puppy into a Well-Behaved Dog

Your host, Debbie, is a positive trainer with a passion for dogs, their behavior and helping you create a well behaved dog. This is a dog training and behavior ... More
YNP #080: Why I Don’t Teach “Off”
Most of the time we want to use the cue "off" to tell our dogs to "get down". For example, when they jump on us or our guests or when they jump on the table or counter. I have nothing against teaching this cue, I just approach it in a different way. If we think about it, […]
5/8/2023
6:01
YNP #079: Are You Still Struggling With Potty Training?
Potty training is hard. We can set them up for success as much as we can but it takes as long as it takes. It's a process that we can't rush our puppy through. We all struggle with potty training. While we're in it, it feels like it will last forever. For most, we'll have […]
4/15/2023
8:43
YNP #078: Games to Play with a Nipping Puppy
Nipping is one of the biggest struggles every puppy parent goes through. It can be very disheartening especially when the kids don't want to play with the puppy anymore. That's why I'm giving you my three favorite games that I teach my clients to help with a nipping puppy. Each one is designed to give you a […]
3/6/2023
12:07
YNP Replay: How to Get a Stronger Recall
A strong recall is one of the most important behaviors your dog can have. That is why I wanted to replay this episode about how to get a stronger recall. This is a special training that I do inside my digital products (YOUR Perfect Puppy and Playtime Paws Academy) I talk about how I approach recall as […]
1/22/2023
17:17
YNP#077: Using a Crate vs Using a Pen
A lot of new puppy owners wonder if it's OK to use a pen in addition to (or instead of) a crate. The idea of giving your puppy or young dog room to move around and play is a very appealing one. BUT there are some drawbacks to giving them this extra space. A emphasize using the […]
Your host, Debbie, is a positive trainer with a passion for dogs, their behavior and helping you create a well behaved dog. This is a dog training and behavior podcast that with help you and your new puppy build good healthy habits right from the start. It will also help you understand your dog’s behavior and build a strong, fulfilling, and fun relationship for years to come.
