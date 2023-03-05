YoungFolk Knits: A Knitting Podcast

Welcome to the YoungFolk Knits Podcast! This is a channel all about our love for yarn and fiber arts. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss any new knitting, s... More
Available Episodes
4 of 4
The one with the New Kids On The Block Sheets
Kaci and Becky ask each other rapid fire questions so you can get to know them better.
5/3/2023
36:42
Episode 3: The One On The Desert Island
1. He’ll Becky! Hello Kaci! What are y’all’s summer color palettes for knitting?
2. What would your desert island Yarn and pattern be? The island is cold.
3. What are the best ways to pace yourself and avoid frustration as an excited and over-ambitious beginner.
4/26/2023
20:23
Episode 2: Is Crosspoint a thing now?
in this episode we answer 3 listener-submitted questions
When you wash knits, do you have to block them every time? Or is just the first time enough?
Stitchmarkers-- functional or just for fun and eyecather?
Any craft you'd like to get into?
4/19/2023
21:07
Episode 1: The One With The Imaginary Doll House
Welcome to the first episode of the YoungFolk Knits Podcast. Kaci And Becky have a yarny chat and answer a few listener-submitted questions.
1. How to slow down when so many good patterns/yarns are constantly released?
2. To felt or not to felt… when a sweater is too big do you felt or frog or any other fix?
3. What do you do with gauge swatches? Rip it out and reuse? Turn it into coaster or dishcloth?