"You Are A Lot" (an ADHD/AuDHD podcast)

It's an ADHD trait that people are starting to talk about as something uniquely part of our executive functioning difficulties. It refers to throwing out our DOOM (Didn't Organize, Only Moved) piles or any amount of clutter because starting or planning the large task of organizing is causing us to be too overwhelmed. Experts agree that this is not the best way to handle our clutter and recommend other strategies which I'll list below. I tell a personal story about when I had to "toss" and how it was a hugely emotional experience but I believe that sometimes, despite knowing intellectually how to get rid of things perfectly, that we have to accept that we have a developmental disorder and allow ourselves this reset if we truly know that we aren't planning to handle things that way again. 🎁❄️ Happy Holidays! Please take me up on this GIFT of one FREE month of Patreon (did I mention FREE?) at Tier 1 giving you access to the entire archive, video episodes, 4 extra episodes per month, body double sessions, and more! Show Notes: Click to Get Jen's Free Guide How To R.I.D.E Out Panic Attacks Jen's Monthly Action Club Just $19.99 You Are A Lot Podcast On Patreon 7 Day Free Trial You Are A Lot Podcast Website & Blog Follow Jen's ADHD/AuDHD Tips on Pinterest Jen's Every 10 Day Newsletter: "This Is A Lot" "You Are A Lot" Black Tote Bag "You Are A Lot" coffee mug & travel mug "You Are A Lot" black long-sleeved tee 30 FREE DAYS to BRAIN FM Wire Your Brain For Focus! Jen's Book Recommendations With 20% Off Send an email to the podcast at alotadhdpod at gmail dot com Sources Used: ADHD & Tossing: Private ADHD UK Tossing. A Potential Sign of ADHD: Huffington Post Tossing The Doom Pile: Global ADHD