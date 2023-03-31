It's a Yellowjackets Slumber Party and you're invited...along with Plato, Eric from The Grind, and Jack Kevorkian.
Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 5: "Two Truths & A Lie" is full of twists, turns, story movement, and cliffhangers, and speaking of cliffs...well, you know.
Rotem Rusak (@Moondancer1626) from Nerdist joins us to discuss Van and Tai's epic reunion, Shauna and Jeff's hotel escapades, Natalie and Lottie's complex relationship, Misty and Walter's ongoing courtship, and what's going on with Javi. Plus "Crystal the Pistol" and much, much, more!
New episodes of Yellowjackets hit Showtime and the Paramount Plus apps Fridays at 12:01AM Eastern, and we're more than halfway there, living on a prayer, on our journey through the latter half of the season.
