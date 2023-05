Yellowjackets - 202 Edible Complex

Yellowjackets Season 2, Episode 2 - "Edible Complex" isn't about Shauna infusing her rabbit stew with THC! WTF!? If something smells bad, it's the unspeakable acts committed in the cabin. If something smells good...well, better that you not know what it is arousing your hunger. 1990s Natalie goes to great lengths to sway Travis, present day Lottie has an explanation for everything, Tai is working through what's real in both timelines, Shauna is being Shauna, Callie is being careless, and Misty Quigley just keeps making new friends. Hello, Walter (with your long socks and cargo shorts). This might be the craziest episode of Yellowjackets to date? A LOT happened this week, and we're here to break it all down and dive into the possibilities -- including who the forest baby grows up to be!