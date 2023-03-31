Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Yellowjackets Buzz

Podcast Yellowjackets Buzz
Yellowjackets Podcast for Citizen Detectives, Antler Queens, Secret Boyfriends, and fans of the Showtime series Yellowjackets. Set in 1996 and 2021, the drama/m... More

Available Episodes

  • Yellowjackets - 206 Qui
    Give Sophie Nélisse all the Emmy Awards for this episode, because she delivers a beautiful and haunting peformance that we never ever want to watch again --- or at least we're skipping the last few minutes when we binge. In present day, the lure of Lottie Matthews is like a magnet that draws the team together, and we're one step closer to the our adult teammates forming an Evil Voltron. Callie is an MVP. Who is Lottie's new therapist? And is Natalie on something? Sex Ed, trauma, therapy, bad relationships, Sour Patch Placenta, and birthing anthems. We've got it all in this episode! New episodes of Yellowjackets hits Showtime and the Paramount Plus apps Fridays at 12:01AM Eastern, and we're only a few episodes away the season finale. Time sure does fly when you're weaving baskets and lamenting the loss of your horse meat business... Email us your theories and ideas to [email protected] You can also follow Isa @nycdemond1va and Glenn @GlennRubenstein -- and we are @YellowjacketsBz on Twitter and @yellowjacketsbuzz on Instagram.
    5/8/2023
    1:47:44
  • Yellowjackets - 205 Two Truths & A Lie
    It's a Yellowjackets Slumber Party and you're invited...along with Plato, Eric from The Grind, and Jack Kevorkian. Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 5: "Two Truths & A Lie" is full of twists, turns, story movement, and cliffhangers, and speaking of cliffs...well, you know. Rotem Rusak (@Moondancer1626) from Nerdist joins us to discuss Van and Tai's epic reunion, Shauna and Jeff's hotel escapades, Natalie and Lottie's complex relationship, Misty and Walter's ongoing courtship, and what's going on with Javi. Plus "Crystal the Pistol" and much, much, more! New episodes of Yellowjackets hit Showtime and the Paramount Plus apps Fridays at 12:01AM Eastern, and we're more than halfway there, living on a prayer, on our journey through the latter half of the season. Email us your theories and ideas to [email protected] You can also follow Isa @NYCDemonD1va and Glenn @GlennRubenstein -- and we are @YellowjacketsBz on Twitter and @YellowjacketsBuzz on Instagram.
    4/21/2023
    1:57:32
  • Yellowjackets - 204 Old Wounds
    Yellowjackets Obsessives! We're back and in full-on Citizen Detective mode to discuss Yellowjackets Season 2, Episode 4: Old Wounds. Road trips for Misty, Walter, Tai, Shauna and Callie -- from Upstate New York to Ohio to the Middle of Nowhere. A game of sport between Natalie and Lottie in both the past and present day. Bookended scenes with Tai and Van. Lottie is taking her own trip, Akilah making a new friend, and Mari stops being polite and starts getting real. Oh, and hey, Javi is alive! There is a lot to dive into and we discuss it all, including some new theories and speculation on where the story is headed. Oh, and Alanis Morissette! New episodes of Yellowjackets hits Showtime and the Paramount Plus apps Fridays at 12:01AM Eastern, and we're halfway towards the season finale. Time sure does fly when you're freezing in the wilderness and infiltrating a cult... Email us your theories and ideas to [email protected] You can also follow Isa @nycdemond1va and Glenn @GlennRubenstein -- and we are @YellowjacketsBz on Twitter and @yellowjacketsbuzz on Instagram.
    4/14/2023
    1:37:23
  • Yellowjackets - 203 Digestif
    Citizen Detectives: Have you ever churned butter? Let's get spontaneous and talk about the morning after regrettable binge-eating. In 1997, Taissa gets "un-Tai'd," the group tries to cheer up Shauna, Natalie makes peace with the Jackie situation, Coach Ben is drifting off, Lottie is calm, and Misty Quigley gives the performance of a lifetime. In present day, Jeff and Shauna work through their feelings of anger and conflicts over strawberry lube, Misty and Walter show incredible chemistry while interrogating Randy, Tai realizes who she needs to find, and Lottie processes having Natalie around. "Il veut du sang?" Uh-oh! We break it down and also discuss difficult dietary choices, finding inner peace in bad situations, and much, much more! Season 2 of Yellowjackets hits the Paramount Plus and Showtime apps Fridays at 12:01AM Eastern, and we'll be here to take you through the entire season! Email us your theories and ideas to [email protected] You can also follow Isa @nycdemond1va and Glenn @GlennRubenstein -- and we are @YellowjacketsBz on Twitter and @yellowjacketsbuzz on Instagram.
    4/7/2023
    1:23:22
  • Yellowjackets - 202 Edible Complex
    Yellowjackets Season 2, Episode 2 - "Edible Complex" isn't about Shauna infusing her rabbit stew with THC! WTF!? If something smells bad, it's the unspeakable acts committed in the cabin. If something smells good...well, better that you not know what it is arousing your hunger. 1990s Natalie goes to great lengths to sway Travis, present day Lottie has an explanation for everything, Tai is working through what's real in both timelines, Shauna is being Shauna, Callie is being careless, and Misty Quigley just keeps making new friends. Hello, Walter (with your long socks and cargo shorts). We also can't confirm it, but Jeff might be raging out to this playlist in the storage area of the furniture store: https://sptfy.com/MWep This might be the craziest episode of Yellowjackets to date? A LOT happened this week, and we're here to break it all down and dive into the possibilities -- including who the forest baby grows up to be! Season 2 of Yellowjackets hits the Paramount Plus and Showtime apps Fridays at 12:01AM Eastern, and we'll be here to take you through the entire season! Email us your theories and ideas to [email protected] You can also follow Isa @nycdemond1va and Glenn @GlennRubenstein -- and we are @YellowjacketsBz on Twitter and @yellowjacketsbuzz on Instagram.
    3/31/2023
    1:03:42

About Yellowjackets Buzz

Yellowjackets Podcast for Citizen Detectives, Antler Queens, Secret Boyfriends, and fans of the Showtime series Yellowjackets. Set in 1996 and 2021, the drama/mystery/darkly comedic series follows an incredibly talented high school soccer team that survives 19 months in the wilderness (after their plane crashes en route to Nationals). Hosted by @NYCDemonD1va and @GlennRubenstein with special guests and interviews. Email us your questions and theories to [email protected]
