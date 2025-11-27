Powered by RND
Wonder of Parenting - A Brain-Science Approach to Parenting

Parenting
Kids & Family
Wonder of Parenting - A Brain-Science Approach to Parenting
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 404
  • Best Of: Listener Question—The Pessimistic Child
    From August 2020: A mom writes in wondering how to help her son who wrestles with pessimism. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    33:21
  • How To Help Kids Move From Trauma to Resilience. Guest Dr. Fletch.
    Dr Fletch is back to talk about her experience with trauma as a child and how we can help our kids move from their own trauma to resilience. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    33:42
  • Best Of: Listener Question: My Brain Made Me Do It!
    From February 2020: A 3 year old is wrestling with impulse control and blames his brain. Michael and Tim dig into the brain science to talk about how to help our kids manage their impulses as they grow into adults. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    32:24
  • Celebrating Birthdays Without Breaking the Bank! Guest Nikki McPhetridge
    Nikki McPhetridge, author of Maya's Birthday Wish, joins the show to help parents find simpler, more joy-filled ways to celebrate birthdays without breaking the bank. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    32:13
  • Best Of: Listener Question: The Child Who Talks Too Much
    From July 2019: Michael and Tim answer a question from a mom concerned about her overly talkative child who seems to be disrupting the class. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    33:08

About Wonder of Parenting - A Brain-Science Approach to Parenting

Wouldn’t it be great if your child came with an owner’s manual? A how-to book on how to raise your child? And if your child came with such a manual, wouldn’t it be helpful to have someone walk you through it, making that owner’s manual come alive? Michael Gurian and Tim Wright serve as your guides through what they believe is the owner’s manual for your child: Your child’s brain. While the brain doesn’t tell the whole story, it does offer a treasure trove of insights into your son or daughter. Michael and Tim each have over 30 years of experience using brain science research, best-practices, and their own experiences as dads in helping parents read, understand, and implement the gift of your child’s brain, the built-in how-to manual that will help you enjoy the wonder of parenting.
