Crystal joined the military when she realized she needed a change in her life. It led her to join the Air Force and begin a career. After a night of drinking a fellow airman helped her get into her room and raped her. She didn't report it and just moved on. Years later she took an assignment helping others who were survivors of military sexual trauma. This triggered a response including panic attacks and other neurological responses. Crystal bravely shared how this experience that she thought she had left in her past came back to cause challenges in her life. Resources:



Women of the Military Mentorship Program



Girl's Guide to Military Service available where books are sold.



Signed copies of A Girl's Guide to Military Service



Girl's Guide to the Military Series