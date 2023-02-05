Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
HomePodcastsGovernment
Podcast Women of the Military
Amanda Huffman
Amanda Huffman, the creator of Airman to Mom, interviews women who have served in the military or are currently serving in the military. Amanda also shares cert... More
GovernmentHistorySociety & CulturePersonal Journals
Available Episodes

5 of 239
  • Breaking Glass Ceilings and Inspiring Women
    See full show notes: https://www.airmantomom.com/2023/05/first-female-command-sergeant/Resources:Register Women's Memorial: https://womensmemorial.org/collections-research/oral-history/
    5/9/2023
    47:52
  • Stories from an A-10 Fighter Pilot
    See full show notes: https://www.airmantomom.com/2023/03/a-10-fighter-pilot/Get your copy of Flying in the Face of Fear: https://www.amazon.com/Flying-Face-Fear-Fighter-Lessons/dp/1394152353
    5/2/2023
    48:30
  • Serving in the Marine Corps while on USA's Bobsled Team
    See full show notes:
    4/25/2023
    32:15
  • Importance of Veterans Getting Outside
    Check out the full show notes: https://www.airmantomom.com/2023/04/importance-of-veterans-getting-outside/Links mentioned in the episode:https://www.sierraclub.org/military-outdoorshttps://www.outdoorrxcoalition.org/
    4/18/2023
    38:54
  • Military Child to Military Member
    See full show notes:
    4/11/2023
    42:45

About Women of the Military

Amanda Huffman, the creator of Airman to Mom, interviews women who have served in the military or are currently serving in the military. Amanda also shares certain aspects of her military experience as an Air Force Officer, military spouse, veteran and mom.
Podcast website

