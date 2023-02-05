Amanda Huffman, the creator of Airman to Mom, interviews women who have served in the military or are currently serving in the military. Amanda also shares cert... More
Available Episodes
Breaking Glass Ceilings and Inspiring Women
See full show notes: https://www.airmantomom.com/2023/05/first-female-command-sergeant/Resources:Register Women's Memorial: https://womensmemorial.org/collections-research/oral-history/Women of the Military Mentorship ProgramGirl's Guide to Military Service available where books are sold. Signed copies of A Girl's Guide to Military ServiceGirl's Guide to the Military SeriesGet your Women of the Military Podcast gear here.If you are a woman who has served in the military or is currently serving in the military and would like to share your story please sign up to be on my waitlist here. Women who have served or are currently serving in the military are welcome to bypass the waitlist by supporting the podcast via Patreon at the $3/month supporter level. Learn more about supporting the work of Women of the Military podcast here.
5/9/2023
47:52
Stories from an A-10 Fighter Pilot
See full show notes: https://www.airmantomom.com/2023/03/a-10-fighter-pilot/Get your copy of Flying in the Face of Fear: https://www.amazon.com/Flying-Face-Fear-Fighter-Lessons/dp/1394152353
5/2/2023
48:30
Serving in the Marine Corps while on USA's Bobsled Team
See full show notes:
4/25/2023
32:15
Importance of Veterans Getting Outside
Check out the full show notes: https://www.airmantomom.com/2023/04/importance-of-veterans-getting-outside/Links mentioned in the episode:https://www.sierraclub.org/military-outdoorshttps://www.outdoorrxcoalition.org/
4/18/2023
38:54
Military Child to Military Member
See full show notes:
