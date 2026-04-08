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Women of the Military

Amanda Huffman
GovernmentHistory
Women of the Military
Latest episode

333 episodes

  • Women of the Military

    Team Rubicon Supporting Veterans After Service

    02/10/2026 | 40 mins.
    See full show notes: 
    Connect with Team Rubicon: https://teamrubiconusa.com
    Resources:
    Ted presentation from Jake Wood

    Resources:
    Women of the Military Mentorship Program
    Girl's Guide to Military Service available where books are sold.
    Signed copies of A Girl's Guide to Military Service
    Girl's Guide to the Military Series
  • Women of the Military

    Advice for joining the military

    12/30/2025 | 11 mins.
    Here is the advice from 2025 and a farewell at least for now for the Women of the Military podcast. Currently, there are no future podcasts episodes scheduled. But who knows what 2026 and beyond will bring. Thanks for all the support. Women of the Military podcast has been listened to over 200,000 times! That is amazing! The podcast will continue to be available to listen to. Thanks again! Resources:

    Women of the Military Mentorship Program

    Girl's Guide to Military Service available where books are sold. 

    Signed copies of A Girl's Guide to Military Service

    Girl's Guide to the Military Series
  • Women of the Military

    Helping Women Veterans

    12/09/2025 | 46 mins.
    Learn more about Renea at her website: https://www.reneajoneshudson.com
    contact@reneajoneshudson.com
    Instagram
    Facebook
    LinkedIn
     

    Resources:
    Women of the Military Mentorship Program
    Girl's Guide to Military Service available where books are sold.
    Signed copies of A Girl's Guide to Military Service
    Girl's Guide to the Military Series
  • Women of the Military

    Leading the Veteran of Foreign Wars (VFW) - Carol Whitmore

    11/11/2025 | 38 mins.
    See full show notes here: https://www.airmantomom.com/2025/11/leading-the-vfw/

    Resources:
    Women of the Military Mentorship Program
    Girl's Guide to Military Service available where books are sold.
    Signed copies of A Girl's Guide to Military Service
    Girl's Guide to the Military Series
  • Women of the Military

    How Trauma Resurfaced Years Later

    10/14/2025 | 44 mins.
    Crystal joined the military when she realized she needed a change in her life. It led her to join the Air Force and begin a career. After a night of drinking a fellow airman helped her get into her room and raped her. She didn't report it and just moved on. Years later she took an assignment helping others who were survivors of military sexual trauma. This triggered a response including panic attacks and other neurological responses. Crystal bravely shared how this experience that she thought she had left in her past came back to cause challenges in her life. Resources:

    Women of the Military Mentorship Program

    Girl's Guide to Military Service available where books are sold. 

    Signed copies of A Girl's Guide to Military Service

    Girl's Guide to the Military Series
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About Women of the Military
Women of the Military is a place to share the stories of women veterans. It is through the power of telling our military story that people will begin to learn and understand about our service and inspire young women to consider military service. We cover topics about joining the military, leaving the military, the challenge of being a woman, military sexual trauma, and more.
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