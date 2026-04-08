Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
333 episodes
- See full show notes:
Connect with Team Rubicon: https://teamrubiconusa.com
Resources:
Ted presentation from Jake Wood
Resources:
Women of the Military Mentorship Program
Girl's Guide to Military Service available where books are sold.
Signed copies of A Girl's Guide to Military Service
Girl's Guide to the Military Series
- Here is the advice from 2025 and a farewell at least for now for the Women of the Military podcast. Currently, there are no future podcasts episodes scheduled. But who knows what 2026 and beyond will bring. Thanks for all the support. Women of the Military podcast has been listened to over 200,000 times! That is amazing! The podcast will continue to be available to listen to. Thanks again! Resources:
Women of the Military Mentorship Program
Girl's Guide to Military Service available where books are sold.
Signed copies of A Girl's Guide to Military Service
Girl's Guide to the Military Series
- Learn more about Renea at her website: https://www.reneajoneshudson.com
contact@reneajoneshudson.com
Instagram
Facebook
LinkedIn
Resources:
Women of the Military Mentorship Program
Girl's Guide to Military Service available where books are sold.
Signed copies of A Girl's Guide to Military Service
Girl's Guide to the Military Series
- See full show notes here: https://www.airmantomom.com/2025/11/leading-the-vfw/
Resources:
Women of the Military Mentorship Program
Girl's Guide to Military Service available where books are sold.
Signed copies of A Girl's Guide to Military Service
Girl's Guide to the Military Series
- Crystal joined the military when she realized she needed a change in her life. It led her to join the Air Force and begin a career. After a night of drinking a fellow airman helped her get into her room and raped her. She didn't report it and just moved on. Years later she took an assignment helping others who were survivors of military sexual trauma. This triggered a response including panic attacks and other neurological responses. Crystal bravely shared how this experience that she thought she had left in her past came back to cause challenges in her life. Resources:
Women of the Military Mentorship Program
Girl's Guide to Military Service available where books are sold.
Signed copies of A Girl's Guide to Military Service
Girl's Guide to the Military Series
More Government podcasts
- American PotentialEducation, Government, News, Personal Journals, Politics, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- The DSR NetworkGovernment
- 5-4Government, News, News Commentary
- The John Phillips ShowGovernment, News, News Commentary
- The Oath and The OfficeGovernment, News, Politics
- Civics 101Government, History, Society & Culture
- Red Eye RadioDaily News, Government, News
- The Lawfare PodcastGovernment, History, News, Politics
- The Chris Plante ShowGovernment, News, Politics
- Optimist EconomyGovernment, Society & Culture
Trending Government podcasts
- The Signal SitdownGovernment, News, Politics
- LondongradDocumentary, Government, News, Society & Culture
- Advancing HealthGovernment, Health & Wellness, Medicine, News, Politics
- A Podcast with Charlie Swenson - To Hell and BackGovernment, Health & Wellness
- Public Works PodcastGovernment
- Pandora's Box: The Fall of L.A.'s SheriffGovernment, News, True Crime
- Directly Current: EVs for All AmericaBusiness News, Government, News, Technology
- Ranking U.S. PresidentsGovernment
- The Emergency Management Network PodcastBusiness, Government, Non-Profit
- The Kevin Roberts Show with Larry O’ConnorGovernment
- Medicaid Leadership ExchangeGovernment
- The Virginia Press RoomGovernment, News, Politics
- EU ScreamGovernment, News, News Commentary, Politics
- The Last Breath — A Podcast About Death And DyingGovernment
- Cyber Focus: Cybersecurity, National Security, and Critical InfrastructureGovernment, News, Tech News, Technology
- Energy Policy NowGovernment, News, Science
- Stories of Special Forces OperatorsBusiness News, Fitness, Government, Health & Wellness, History, News
- The Permanent ProblemGovernment, History, Society & Culture
- Papyrus D پاپیروس توسعهGovernment
- Voices in Local GovernmentGovernment
- A Matter of DegreesDocumentary, Government, News, News Commentary, Society & Culture
- Oral Arguments for the Court of Appeals for the Ninth CircuitGovernment
About Women of the Military
Women of the Military is a place to share the stories of women veterans. It is through the power of telling our military story that people will begin to learn and understand about our service and inspire young women to consider military service. We cover topics about joining the military, leaving the military, the challenge of being a woman, military sexual trauma, and more.Podcast website
Listen to Women of the Military, American Potential and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Women of the Military
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.