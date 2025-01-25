THE Authentic short track racing experience. Dylon Wilson and Landon Huffman use Windshield Deep as a platform to speak on their current racing affairs, the sto...

Landon Huffman and Dylon Wilson reintroduce some of the most fun content you can find in grassroots short track racing. In this episode we relive some of the windshield deep glory days, and preview some of this upcoming seasons content and plans. Follow @windshielddeep on socials

About Windshield Deep Podcast

THE Authentic short track racing experience. Dylon Wilson and Landon Huffman use Windshield Deep as a platform to speak on their current racing affairs, the stories behind Landon's inevitable social media wars, and the general state of short track racing, hangover stories, and lots more. Windshield deep is not affiliated with any series or race track. Follow us for updates and more content @WindshieldDeep