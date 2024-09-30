Benihana (with Ilana Glazer, Kurt Braunohler and Petey DeAbreu)
D'Arcy invites three of her sauciest pals on to talk about everyone's favorite restaurant! But how does this dining experience relate to Queen of rom-coms Nancy Meyers? Listen and learn!Wikipedia and its trademarks are used with permission from the Wikimedia Foundation, the nonprofit that supports Wikipedia. The views expressed in WikiHole belong to SmartLess Media and are not endorsed or affiliated with Wikipedia
35:42
Amusement Parks BONUS EPISODE
D'Arcy shares the extended, uncut and hilarious conversation from the most recent WikiHole episode featuring a brand new sangria recipe for those upcoming holiday parties!
26:06
Amusement Parks (with Matt Rogers, Greta Titelman and Edy Modica)
We're in for a wild ride when D'Arcy invites three of her most cherished pals on to discuss amusement parks! How does this fun-filled time connect to organized crime? Listen and learn!Wikipedia and its trademarks are used with permission from the Wikimedia Foundation, the nonprofit that supports Wikipedia. The views expressed in WikiHole belong to SmartLess Media and are not endorsed or affiliated with Wikipedia
39:41
Groundhog Day (with Abbi Jacobson, Melanie Field and Paul Welsh)
D'Arcy has 3 of her besties on to discuss a favorite movie and holiday! But how does a time loop film connect to shady dealings in the dairy industry? Listen and learn!Wikipedia and its trademarks are used with permission from the Wikimedia Foundation, the nonprofit that supports Wikipedia. The views expressed in WikiHole belong to SmartLess Media and are not endorsed or affiliated with Wikipedia.
38:25
Penn Station (with Michael Cruz Kanye, Jake Cornell and Talia Lichtstein)
D'Arcy has three absolute charmers on to discuss one of her least favorite places. But what does this transportation hub have to do with Harry Potter? Listen to discover more!Wikipedia and its trademarks are used with permission from the Wikimedia Foundation, the nonprofit that supports Wikipedia. The views expressed in WikiHole belong to SmartLess Media and are not endorsed or affiliated with Wikipedia.
Join host D’Arcy Carden on a wild ride into the internet’s most interesting and interconnected Wikipedia entries. Each episode will feature D’Arcy’s panel of comedians falling down Wikipedia rabbit holes to discover bizarre and intriguing connections by guessing how famous events and random celebrities are linked. What’s the population of Rio de Janeiro have to do with how many beers Andre the Giant can crush in one sitting? That’s for our panel to figure out.