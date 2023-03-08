# 282 - Nigel Gaff The English Medium

Today, I sit down with "The English Medium" Nigel Gaff. We talk about the souls purpose, bad souls, what a medium does, past lives, reincarnation, his daughter surviving cancer, and much more! You can get Nigel's book "Reflections of The English Medium" here: https://www.amazon.com/Reflections-English-Medium-Nigel-Gaff-ebook/dp/B0BTC9W47H