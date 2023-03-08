Wife of the Party - The LeeAnn Kreischer podcast
# 286 - Bert & Ila Kreischer
I sit down with my husband, Bert and our daughter, Ila. We talk about music Ila is into, Bert's TV meltdown, intrusive thoughts, and we have the grossest ending to a podcast ever. Our next book club will be "I Didn't Sign Up For This" by Dr. Tracy Dalgleish
8/3/2023
1:18:15
# 285 - Book Club: Tiny Beautiful Things by Cheryl Strayed
Today, I sit down with my friends Cathy & Kirsten to book club the book "Tiny Beautiful Things" by Cheryl Strayed. We also talk about our summers, our kids being home from college, my cat passing, and much more! Our next book club will be "I Didn't Sign Up For This" by Dr. Tracy Dalgleish: https://www.amazon.com/Didnt-Sign-This-Therapist-Relationships/dp/1683736621
7/27/2023
1:23:57
# 284 - Seana Kofoed (NCIS: Hawai’i)
Today, on Wife of the Party Podcast, I sit down with Seana Kofoed. Seana is an actress on NCIS: Hawai'i and we have a great conversation about living in Hawaii, working with her husband, her kids' hobbies, her acting career, and much more! Our next book club will be "Tiny Beautiful Things" by Cheryl Strayed
7/20/2023
1:23:46
Wife of the Party Podcast # 283 - Surrogacy with Jen
Today, on Wife of the Party Podcast, I sit down with my friend Jen to give an update on her surrogacy journey! Jen was on episode #60 about infertility and today, she has exciting news to share! Our next book club will be "Tiny Beautiful Things" by Cheryl Strayed
7/13/2023
1:05:53
# 282 - Nigel Gaff The English Medium
Today, I sit down with "The English Medium" Nigel Gaff. We talk about the souls purpose, bad souls, what a medium does, past lives, reincarnation, his daughter surviving cancer, and much more! You can get Nigel's book "Reflections of The English Medium" here: https://www.amazon.com/Reflections-English-Medium-Nigel-Gaff-ebook/dp/B0BTC9W47H Our next book club will be "Tiny Beautiful Things" by Cheryl Strayed