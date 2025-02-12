This week on Who's The Bitch, its time to retool our BITCHOMETER because Kanye isn't a bitch he's just straight vile and Kara reads a personal account from a fan on why GooP shouldn't be 1 on the BITCHOMETER, SHE SHOULD BE 5! This week's first caller thinks they're THE BITCH because they want their full of feelings MOTHA to BACK DOWN from driving them to the treatments for their recently diagnosed cancer because she's not what you would call a good driver and the hospital is downtown and gets A LOT of traffic. The second caller this episode wants some new perspectives on a hard sought brand new coworker revealing they're 22 weeks preggo during their very first day on the job, and the General Manger has some F E E L S about it. Our third caller gives us a condensed rundown of the VMs they've left previously in which they KNOW they're NOT THE BITCH, and the girls give them some advice on how to move on from a friend break-up. Our last caller this week also thinks they're THE BITCH because they don't wanna plan their own fucking going away party(???) next month AT THE REQUEST OF THEIR FRIENDS! Got a situation in your life and can't figure out Who's the Bitch? Hit us up at Whosthebitch.com and leave us a voicemail, email or DM. You can also talk to us live on our bi-weekly Monday livestreams on Twitch.tv/LPNTV! JOIN US MARCH 10TH FOR THE NEXT ONE!
Comedians Jackie Zebrowski and Kara Klenk want to help you figure out, Who’s the Bitch? On this weekly call-in advice podcast, the hosts get emails, DMs, voicemails, and even take calls live on air so they can get all the dirty details of your problem and weigh in. Help us, help you figure out…Who’s The Bitch?
--------
1:00:57
Episode 19 - The Bitches On The Internet
This week on 'Who's The Bitch', our resident Gossip Goddess Kara has returned to the land of the living! Just in time to cash in that Class Pass trial before it expires, while our Sassy Siren Jackie is slowly turning into a silver fox (eyebrows and all). This past weekend was the BitchFest know as The Grammy Awards and we're all still waiting for that Bianca Censori interview to let us know she isn't blinking morse code for 'HELP ME', everyone's alleging that Kacey Musgraves had stankface when she lost to Beyoncé (congrats!), and Billie Eilish's brother had to issue a statement to fans TO LEAVE EVERYONE ALONE (Jackie hopes TS will do the same to her fans), and everyone can agree Doechii was an absolute highlight. FINALLY, Kara has a controversial opinion on the even more controversial Emilia Pérez (that she formed BEFORE knowing how incredibly racist the lead actor is WHOMP WHOMP) Our first email is from Steven (from the bathroom!) giving an update on his coworker who kept coming in later and later, even after they changed the schedule FOR HER. And on this note, WE WANT UR UPDATES!!! Our first caller (25) was talking to their mid-40's coworker about generations and after she talked about a shitty professor making a BIIIIG dumb speech during the caller's presentation about how younger people no longer have the same work ethic, the coworker agreed with the professor. Now, our caller knows they're not THE BITCH, but how the hell do they respond without being THE ASSHOLE? Our last emailer was trapped next to an absolute demon on an overnight flight to/from Hawaii for their honeymoon this past October (CONGRATS!!!) in what sounds like the 3rd layer of a Personal Hell. Our last voicemail is from a caller who wants to know if they're THE BITCH for wanting their rich sister to come visit them at their home instead of just having them out to visit. Got a situation in your life and can't figure out Who's the Bitch? Hit us up at Whosthebitch.com and leave us a voicemail, email or DM. You can also talk to us live on our bi-weekly Monday livestreams on Twitch.tv/LPNTV! JOIN US FEBRUARY 10TH FOR THE NEXT ONE!
Comedians Jackie Zebrowski and Kara Klenk want to help you figure out, Who’s the Bitch? On this weekly call-in advice podcast, the hosts get emails, DMs, voicemails, and even take calls live on air so they can get all the dirty details of your problem and weigh in. Help us, help you figure out…Who’s The Bitch?
--------
1:04:53
Episode 18 - BITCHNATION
This week on 'Who's the Bitch', Kara got the 'Rona despite getting the vax, but the recovery was much faster SO GET YOUR VACCINES PEOPLE. Jackie talks about Geoff's recent Tetanus shot, and Kara reveals that Covid gave her time to get into "The Traitors" at the same time as Jackie! Plus Kara stakes her claim to the idea for "Dungeons and Drag Queens" years before the current series (DRAMA).Our first emailer wants to know which sign of the zodiac is THE BITCH, and everyone's lookin' at you Sagittarius!The second emailer wants to know if they're THE BITCH for calling out their father in law for repeatedly (exhaustingly) wasting servers' time by asking for recommendations only to order fish/chicken and vegetables every.single.time. Or is their father in law THE BITCH for literally wasting time, OR is their HUSBAND THE TRUE BITCH for not letting them be meaner to his dad!Our third emailer wants to know if they're THE BITCH for telling randos that asked about their (estranged) mother that she was DEAD, and now that they know the story isn't true it's still their story and they're stickin' to it.Our final caller this week wants to know WHO'S THE BITCH when it comes to their time thief coworker literally being given special treatment and they're STILL not making it in on time to relieve them!Our last submitter has a more "Will I BE THE BITCH" because they haven't done anything yet, but they're wanting to address their friend who's wearing eeeeveryone out with the political takes.Got a situation in your life and can't figure out Who's the Bitch? Hit us up at Whosthebitch.com and leave us a voicemail, email or DM. You can also talk to us live on our bi-weekly Monday livestreams on Twitch.tv/LPNTV! Returning February 10th with a much less stuffy Kara
Comedians Jackie Zebrowski and Kara Klenk want to help you figure out, Who’s the Bitch? On this weekly call-in advice podcast, the hosts get emails, DMs, voicemails, and even take calls live on air so they can get all the dirty details of your problem and weigh in. Help us, help you figure out…Who’s The Bitch?
--------
1:10:15
Episode 17 - Are Plastic Surgeons Bitches?
This week on Who's The Bitch, Jackie and Kara talk 'bout the evil enchantress that is Reality TV, including (the now supposedly sludge free) 90 Day The Other Way and Real Housewives of SLC, NJ, and NYC! As well as a discussion on the bitchiness of plastic surgeons.Our first email comes in from a listener who wants to know if they're THE BITCH for outing their coworker as neurodivergent to a supervisor to save their coworkers job, despite being asked not to tell.This weeks first, and only, voicemail comes in from a Jon Benet truther-listener who wants to know if they're THE BITCH for becoming more and more cranky at the movie going populaceThis week's second email comes from a listener feuding with their mother due to them going topless in their parents' secluded home in the summer heat, after they had top surgery due to cancer. As it turns out, it's due to the fathers angst at remembering what his child, as well as his wife went through.Our final email this week comes from a listener who is left asking if they're THE BITCH after having to ask a friend who kept bailing on things last minute to step down as a bridesmaid. Got a situation in your life and can't figure out Who's the Bitch? Hit us up at Whosthebitch.com and leave us a voicemail, email or DM. You can also talk to us live on our bi-weekly Monday livestreams on Twitch.tv/LPNTV!
Comedians Jackie Zebrowski and Kara Klenk want to help you figure out, Who’s the Bitch? On this weekly call-in advice podcast, the hosts get emails, DMs, voicemails, and even take calls live on air so they can get all the dirty details of your problem and weigh in. Help us, help you figure out…Who’s The Bitch?
--------
1:04:14
Episode 16 - Holden Is Always The Bitch
This week on Who's The Bitch, Los Angeles is still burning and they're discovering arsonist after arsonist, but Women Owned BuzzBallz still grace the corners of our rooms. If you're looking to help out during this time, please consider antirecidivism.org/ this organization is raising money for the incarcerated prisoners that are fighting the LA fires and 100% of the donations go directly to them when you write 'firefighter fund' on your donation! Jackie announces she's trying to be 25% more Bitch in 2025 plus Kara and Jackie quickly review their Chinese zodiac animals. This weeks first caller is the FIRST CALL FROM AUSTRALIA, THE ISLE OF BLUEY, and wants to know if they're THE BITCH for being upset that the friend who offered to pay for lodging after a Paramore concert (a ONE BED ROOM) brought a local hookup back to said ONE BED ROOM to fuck ON THE FLOOR OF THE ONE BED ROOM instead of just going back to the locals place to blast one out, and mid-call Jackie and Kara confirm that Holden is ALWAYS THE BITCH. Our second caller asks the classic question of "Is my boyfriend THE BITCH" after he left piles of trash in her apartment and also slept in her bed while soaking wet with pool water during the two weeks he should have been house sitting and watching her cat. The third caller this week is a self aware bitch who's call takes many a twist and turn in a story filled with affairs, a stalkery Facebook group (complete with threats) including peeing in his gas tank, and a court case ending in a recently renewed restraining order. This week's fourth caller wonders if they are the bitch for never telling their best friend that it bothered them that in college they had their disposable razor used by said friend to shave an otter for the taxidermy she was somehow doing in the communal shower. Got a situation in your life and can't figure out Who's the Bitch? Hit us up at Whosthebitch.com and leave us a voicemail, email or DM. You can also talk to us live on our bi-weekly Monday livestreams on Twitch.tv/LPNTV!
Comedians Jackie Zebrowski and Kara Klenk want to help you figure out, Who’s the Bitch? On this weekly call-in advice podcast, the hosts get emails, DMs, voicemails, and even take calls live on air so they can get all the dirty details of your problem and weigh in. Help us, help you figure out…Who’s The Bitch?
Comedians Jackie Zebrowski and Kara Klenk want to help you figure out, Who’s the Bitch? On this weekly call-in advice podcast, the hosts get emails, DMs, voicemails, and even take calls live on air so they can get all the dirty details of your problem and weigh in. Help us, help you figure out…Who’s The Bitch?