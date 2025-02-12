Episode 19 - The Bitches On The Internet

This week on 'Who's The Bitch', our resident Gossip Goddess Kara has returned to the land of the living! Just in time to cash in that Class Pass trial before it expires, while our Sassy Siren Jackie is slowly turning into a silver fox (eyebrows and all). This past weekend was the BitchFest know as The Grammy Awards and we're all still waiting for that Bianca Censori interview to let us know she isn't blinking morse code for 'HELP ME', everyone's alleging that Kacey Musgraves had stankface when she lost to Beyoncé (congrats!), and Billie Eilish's brother had to issue a statement to fans TO LEAVE EVERYONE ALONE (Jackie hopes TS will do the same to her fans), and everyone can agree Doechii was an absolute highlight. FINALLY, Kara has a controversial opinion on the even more controversial Emilia Pérez (that she formed BEFORE knowing how incredibly racist the lead actor is WHOMP WHOMP) Our first email is from Steven (from the bathroom!) giving an update on his coworker who kept coming in later and later, even after they changed the schedule FOR HER. And on this note, WE WANT UR UPDATES!!! Our first caller (25) was talking to their mid-40's coworker about generations and after she talked about a shitty professor making a BIIIIG dumb speech during the caller's presentation about how younger people no longer have the same work ethic, the coworker agreed with the professor. Now, our caller knows they're not THE BITCH, but how the hell do they respond without being THE ASSHOLE? Our last emailer was trapped next to an absolute demon on an overnight flight to/from Hawaii for their honeymoon this past October (CONGRATS!!!) in what sounds like the 3rd layer of a Personal Hell. Our last voicemail is from a caller who wants to know if they're THE BITCH for wanting their rich sister to come visit them at their home instead of just having them out to visit. Got a situation in your life and can't figure out Who's the Bitch? Hit us up at Whosthebitch.com and leave us a voicemail, email or DM. You can also talk to us live on our bi-weekly Monday livestreams on Twitch.tv/LPNTV! JOIN US FEBRUARY 10TH FOR THE NEXT ONE! Comedians Jackie Zebrowski and Kara Klenk want to help you figure out, Who’s the Bitch? On this weekly call-in advice podcast, the hosts get emails, DMs, voicemails, and even take calls live on air so they can get all the dirty details of your problem and weigh in. Help us, help you figure out…Who’s The Bitch?