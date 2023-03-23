Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Who Killed Strawberry? in the App
Listen to Who Killed Strawberry? in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsTrue Crime
Who Killed Strawberry?

Who Killed Strawberry?

Podcast Who Killed Strawberry?
Podcast Who Killed Strawberry?

Who Killed Strawberry?

Audacy
add
A story about how the mayor of one of America’s largest towns – Detroit -- got connected by rumor to the death of an exotic dancer. Tamara ‘Strawberry’ Greene’s... More
True Crime
A story about how the mayor of one of America’s largest towns – Detroit -- got connected by rumor to the death of an exotic dancer. Tamara ‘Strawberry’ Greene’s... More

Available Episodes

5 of 8
  • 7: Strawberry And The Governor's Race
    At the intersection of the mystery surrounding Tamara 'Strawberry' Greene the murdered exotic dancer and former Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick is the state police investigation. Writer, producer and host Christy Strawser uncovers how controversy about the investigation poured gas on the fire of conspiracy theories and spread it to a campaign for the governor’s office. Also produced by Zach Clark.
    4/20/2023
    40:24
  • 6: The World's Biggest Small Town
    To understand how Tamara 'Strawberry' Greene's life ended, you have to understand where it began. In this episode, host, writer and producer Christy Strawser visits the streets of Detroit with historian Ken Coleman and they hit all the hotspots in the lives of Kwame Kilpatrick and Tamara Greene. The clubs, the neighborhoods, even the houses where the alleged-but-never-proven party happened. You'll meet some characters along the way because as you'll find out, this place is a small town trapped in the body of a big city.
    4/13/2023
    48:47
  • 5: Old Theories And New Suspects
    In this episode, writer, host and producer Christy Strawser and producer Zach Clark talk to the man police name as the main suspect in Tamara 'Strawberry' Greene's murder. So, 20 years later, why has he never been charged? That's one of the many twists and turns in 'Old Theories And New Suspects.' There's also the mystery of what's missing in the murder file, disappearing case notes, why police higher-ups seemed to want so many updates on the case and whether her murder had the hallmarks of a professional hit.
    4/6/2023
    37:14
  • 4: Where Murder Cases Go To Die
    When exotic dancer Tamara 'Strawberry' Greene was shot to death, her case went cold and it has stayed that way for 20 years. But it's not the only case that was cold. In fact, only 11% of homicides were solved at the time of her death  In this episode of the true crime podcast Who Killed Strawberry, writer, host and producer Christy Strawser and producer Zach Clark dive into why the case was unsolved from the perspective of police experts and why so many other cases in Detroit suffered the same fate.
    3/30/2023
    25:39
  • 3: Whistleblowers And Torn Panties
    In this episode of the true crime podcast Who Killed Strawberry, writer, host and producer Christy Strawser and producer Zach Clark reveal why police started investigating a connection between the homicide of Tamara 'Strawberry' Greene and a wild party at the mayor's mansion, and then what happened to them once they did. We also reveal new details about the depth of depravity among some cops at the time.
    3/23/2023
    35:02

More True Crime podcasts

About Who Killed Strawberry?

A story about how the mayor of one of America’s largest towns – Detroit -- got connected by rumor to the death of an exotic dancer. Tamara ‘Strawberry’ Greene’s murder remains unsolved.

Podcast website

Listen to Who Killed Strawberry?, The Marlawn Podcast Network and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Who Killed Strawberry?

Who Killed Strawberry?

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Who Killed Strawberry?: Podcasts in Family