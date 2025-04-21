Elvis, Faith, and Football: Candace Kirkpatrick on Obedience Over Opportunity

Send us a textActress, writer, and faith-filled firecracker Candace Kirkpatrick joins Jeff and Carollynn for a wildly funny, deeply reflective, and utterly inspiring conversation that spans everything from playing football on camera to being raised by a Pepsi-loving Elvis impersonator turned pastor.From stories on set with Jeff filming My Seven Grandmas, to her journey through acting school in NYC, to the very real tensions of holding faith and career in the same hand—this episode is equal parts joy and soul-searching.Candace opens up about her upbringing, the challenge of balancing purpose with paycheck, and the spiritual battles that come with choosing obedience over compromise in Hollywood. Oh—and wait for the moment when she drops that her dad was literally Elvis.🎙️ In This Episode: ✅ Acting with integrity in a tough industry✅ Why Jeff almost couldn't "bury his dog" one more time on set✅ The life-changing moment Candace said no to a role for her faith✅ Jeff's dream to star in a Western (hint: someone send this to Taylor Sheridan)✅ The struggle—and strength—of knowing whose you are✅ Finding grace in the grind, whether it's comedy, casting, or career choicesIf you've ever wondered whether God cares about the little dreams in your heart—this one's for you.🎧 Listen now, laugh hard, cry a little, and be reminded that your story's not done yet.