Pilot Episode: Retirement, Roast Chickens, and Recovering Californians
Send us a textIn the very first episode of Who Gave Jeff Allen a Podcast?, Jeff Allen and Carollynn Xavier introduce the podcast no one asked for—but somehow, we all needed. With zero retirement savings, a lot of comedy mileage, and a millennial co-host to help him decode life, Jeff kicks things off with honesty, heart, and a healthy dose of self-deprecating humor.Carollynn shares her wildly unexpected road from atheist Instagram comic to seminary student and surprise Tennessean—while Jeff opens up about addiction, bombing on stage, surviving marriage, and the joy of connecting with an audience that’s grown up laughing at (and with) him.🎙️ Topics Covered:✅ Jeff’s early days in comedy... and close-up magic✅ How bombing on stage (twice) led him to a 40-year career✅ Carollynn’s wild ride from Waffle House to salvation✅ Marriage, midlife, and the truth about roast chickens✅ Sobriety, sanctification, and the pain of personal growth✅ The strange and beautiful friendship that launched a podcastThis pilot episode is honest, hilarious, and deeply human—a heartfelt intro to a show about faith, failure, family, and the funny stuff that keeps us going.🔥 Listen now and subscribe!Join us for Jeff Allen’s Celebrity Golf Classic, a two-day event packed with comedy, camaraderie, and a whole lot of competition, all for a great cause. June 29th - 30th at Westhaven Golf ClubYour ticket includes: Dinner reception + comedy show and full tournament play. Open to golfers of all skill levels and ages.Bring your swing, your sense of humor, and your heart for a good cause.To find out more, head over to jeffallencomedy.com Support the showIf you love Who Gave Jeff Allen a Podcast?, consider supporting the show! Your contributions help us keep the mics on, the jokes rolling, and the guests coming. With your support, we can:✅ Bring on more amazing guests✅ Improve production quality (so Jeff stops blaming the tech guy)✅ Keep delivering the humor, insight, and occasional deep thoughts you love Every little bit helps, and we truly appreciate our listeners who partner with us to make this podcast possible. 💡 Want to chip in? Click below to support the show!👉 https://www.buzzsprout.com/2448062/support