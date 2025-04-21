Powered by RND
Jeff Allen and Carollynn Xavier
ComedyComedy InterviewsTV & FilmSociety & Culture
  • Elvis, Faith, and Football: Candace Kirkpatrick on Obedience Over Opportunity
    Send us a textActress, writer, and faith-filled firecracker Candace Kirkpatrick joins Jeff and Carollynn for a wildly funny, deeply reflective, and utterly inspiring conversation that spans everything from playing football on camera to being raised by a Pepsi-loving Elvis impersonator turned pastor.From stories on set with Jeff filming My Seven Grandmas, to her journey through acting school in NYC, to the very real tensions of holding faith and career in the same hand—this episode is equal parts joy and soul-searching.Candace opens up about her upbringing, the challenge of balancing purpose with paycheck, and the spiritual battles that come with choosing obedience over compromise in Hollywood. Oh—and wait for the moment when she drops that her dad was literally Elvis.🎙️ In This Episode: ✅ Acting with integrity in a tough industry✅ Why Jeff almost couldn't "bury his dog" one more time on set✅ The life-changing moment Candace said no to a role for her faith✅ Jeff's dream to star in a Western (hint: someone send this to Taylor Sheridan)✅ The struggle—and strength—of knowing whose you are✅ Finding grace in the grind, whether it's comedy, casting, or career choicesIf you've ever wondered whether God cares about the little dreams in your heart—this one's for you.🎧 Listen now, laugh hard, cry a little, and be reminded that your story's not done yet.
    1:34:45
  • Faith, Politics & Cinnabon Bribes – A Conversation with Tre Hargett
    Send us a textTennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett joins Jeff and Carollynn to talk about politics, faith, and how to lead with grace in a divided world. From social media pitfalls to unexpected Cinnabon campaign strategies, this one's full of laughs, wisdom, and heart.What does a Secretary of State actually do—and how does someone stay grounded in faith while navigating politics in a polarized world?In this episode of Who Gave Jeff Allen a Podcast?, Jeff and Carollynn sit down with Tre Hargett, Tennessee's Secretary of State, for a candid and often hilarious conversation about public service, political division, leadership, and grace under fire.From debates over LLC letters and Cinnabon-style campaign strategies, to deeply reflective conversations about God, marriage, forgiveness, and burnout, Tre opens up in ways you rarely see from elected officials.🗳️ You'll hear:What it's really like to be elected by legislators (not voters)How social media is distorting modern politicsThe importance of holding your tongue (and when he didn't)Why his darkest season strengthened his faithHow grace, empathy, and a sharp wit have helped him endure 5 terms in officeWhy "God told me to run" doesn't always mean what people think
    52:51
  • From Shame to Freedom: Nate Larkin’s Redemption Story
    Send us a textWhat happens when a preacher's kid with a secret becomes a voice for thousands of men seeking freedom from addiction and shame?In this episode of Who Gave Jeff Allen a Podcast?, Jeff and Carollynn sit down with Nate Larkin — speaker, author, and founder of the Samson Society. Nate shares the raw, redemptive, and even humorous story of how his double life as a pastor and sex addict came crashing down… and how that wreckage became the foundation of a worldwide brotherhood.You'll hear about:✅The turning point that led Nate to confess everything to his wife✅How he went from isolation to deep male friendship✅Why churches often struggle to talk about the things that matter most✅And how the Samson Society is helping thousands of men find hope and healingIt's a vulnerable and powerful conversation about faith, addiction, marriage, and the messy, beautiful path to redemption.🛑 Warning: This episode contains frank discussions about sex addiction and pornography. It's not graphic, but it is honest. Listener discretion advised.🎧 Subscribe, rate, and share if this hits home—or if you know someone who needs to hear it.
    1:15:24
  • From Talk Radio to Lizards and Laughter – A Wild Ride with Michael DelGiorno
    Send us a textIn this episode of Who Gave Jeff Allen a Podcast?, Jeff and Carollynn welcome Michael DelGiorno, a seasoned talk radio host with a four-decade career, a deep love for bulldogs and lizards, and a knack for making serious topics entertaining.Michael shares stories from his 41 years in radio, including his time working alongside broadcasting giants like Glenn Beck and Neil Boortz. The conversation veers into unexpected (and hilarious) territories—his first and last stand-up comedy gig, why bulldogs cost him thousands in vet bills, and his secret obsession with pet chameleons.🎙️ Topics Covered:✅ The evolution of talk radio and Michael's journey in the industry✅ How faith and radio intersect in today's culture✅ His one and only experience bombing on stage as a stand-up comic✅ The bizarre world of exotic pet lovers (yes, he drove his chameleon around town)✅ Why bulldogs are both the best and worst dogs to own✅ An off-the-rails discussion on Cybertrucks, eyebrows, and camp horror storiesThis episode is fun, unpredictable, and full of unexpected wisdom, proving that even a talk radio veteran can be thrown off track when Carollynn fixates on his eyebrows.
    1:24:39
  • Pilot Episode: Retirement, Roast Chickens, and Recovering Californians
    Send us a textIn the very first episode of Who Gave Jeff Allen a Podcast?, Jeff Allen and Carollynn Xavier introduce the podcast no one asked for—but somehow, we all needed. With zero retirement savings, a lot of comedy mileage, and a millennial co-host to help him decode life, Jeff kicks things off with honesty, heart, and a healthy dose of self-deprecating humor.Carollynn shares her wildly unexpected road from atheist Instagram comic to seminary student and surprise Tennessean—while Jeff opens up about addiction, bombing on stage, surviving marriage, and the joy of connecting with an audience that's grown up laughing at (and with) him.🎙️ Topics Covered:✅ Jeff's early days in comedy... and close-up magic✅ How bombing on stage (twice) led him to a 40-year career✅ Carollynn's wild ride from Waffle House to salvation✅ Marriage, midlife, and the truth about roast chickens✅ Sobriety, sanctification, and the pain of personal growth✅ The strange and beautiful friendship that launched a podcastThis pilot episode is honest, hilarious, and deeply human—a heartfelt intro to a show about faith, failure, family, and the funny stuff that keeps us going.🔥 Listen now and subscribe!
    1:25:32

About Who Gave Jeff Allen A Podcast?

Get ready to laugh, reflect, and maybe even cry (the good kind). Legendary comedian Jeff Allen joins forces with Carollynn Xavier, the “Recovering Californian” and dynamic voice of faith and humor, to explore life’s quirks and challenges through their unique blend of wit and wisdom. Each episode features engaging conversations, hilarious banter, and insights from some of the most interesting guests in comedy, faith, and beyond. From family and marriage to faith and everyday struggles, Jeff, Carollynn, and host of special guests tackle it all with a fresh perspective and plenty of laughs. Whether you’re a long-time fan of Jeff’s comedy, discovering Carollynn’s vibrant storytelling, or just here for the incredible guests, this podcast will leave you inspired, entertained, and coming back for more.
