Where My Moms At? w/ Christina P.

Christina P. is a comedian and exhausted mother of two young boys. WMMA explores all thing parenting - from colossal mom fails to the quiet rage you feel when y... More
Available Episodes
Blood On The Sheets w/ Robert Iler | Where My Moms At? Ep. 193
This week on WMMA, Christina P is joined by Robert Iler. Rob and CP discuss Rob's daily routine, playing pickle ball, Dylan Mulvaney's Bud Light controversy, Rob's car accident, Phil Stutz, kids throwing tantrums, and Chad Caruso's "Skate Across America."
5/1/2023
1:12:37
Perfect Moms | Where My Moms At? Ep. 192
This week Christine has a special treat for all the mommies; but first, she goes over a very hot topic on the interwebs right now. Dylan Mulvaney is Bud Light's newest collaborator. Christina educates us, and has some thoughts to share, on Dylan's trans-journey. Christina's special guest, Lex Delarosa, joins through Zoom. Lex tells Christina all her mommy secrets and we find out the secret behind her perma-smile and quiet kids. After their call, Christina does some self reflection on her real-time Pazsitzky Effect about social media. Christina then wraps up with some follow up voicemails where she discusses pronouns, irrational toddlers, and short husbands.
4/24/2023
1:04:45
Stranger Danger w/ Sara Weinshenk | Where My Moms At? Ep. 191
Sara Weinshenk joins Christina P as a guest for this episode of Where My Moms At. They follow up on "Low T Kings," discuss Sara's dating life, swap stories about stepparents, and react to listener submitted Pazsitzky Effects and Vag Driers. They watch videos about letting your kids stay over at people's houses, saying "I love you" to your parent, and why women leave men.
4/17/2023
1:28:30
I'm Not the One w/ Ryan Sickler | Where My Moms At? Ep. 190
This week Christina P is joined by old friend and YMH favorite, Ryan Sickler! Back in the day Christina and Tom gave Ryan the nickname Sickle Cell. To his surprise that nickname was unfortunately actualized into a genetic blood disorder called Factor 5. Ryan tells Christina the story of his recent hospital stay, where he was on his back and in and out of surgery for 9 days. During his stay, Ryan was fighting for his life, hallucinating on drugs, and he got a visit from Death. From this Ryan learned a lot spiritually. To wrap up the episode, Christina and Ryan throw it back to some old gadgets from the 70s and 80s like Cabbage Patch Kids and electrocuted hot dogs.
4/10/2023
1:18:12
Sugar Daddy Offers w/ Chase O'Donnell | Where My Moms At? Ep. 189
This week Christina P is joined by her favorite baby comedian Chase O'Donnell! As a wife and mother, Christina is very interested in Chase's dating life and Chase gives her just what she's looking for. Chase is in pursuit of her future husband after a psychic was very specific in what she will end up with. Chase also has sugar daddy suitor which we get real-time updates as Christina weasels into Chase's DMs. These mommies talk about marrying rich and how to get a guy. They also go through some Pazsitzky Effects, where we learn that Chase is only pretending to be normal. Chase and Christina wrap up the episode with some talking cat videos.
