Where My Moms At? w/ Christina P.

WHERE MY MOMS AT!? It's the show by the Moms for the Moms. Hosted by everybody's favorite "cool mom" Christina P! Not only the most REAL show for moms, but the most interactive. An open place to admit no one really knows what they're doing.This week Christina P is joined by her favorite baby comedian Chase O'Donnell! As a wife and mother, Christina is very interested in Chase's dating life and Chase gives her just what she's looking for. Chase is in pursuit of her future husband after a psychic was very specific in what she will end up with. Chase also has sugar daddy suitor which we get real-time updates as Christina weasels into Chase's DMs. These mommies talk about marrying rich and how to get a guy. They also go through some Pazsitzky Effects, where we learn that Chase is only pretending to be normal. Chase and Christina wrap up the episode with some talking cat videos.