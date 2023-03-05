What's Good Games: A Video Game Podcast

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Gameplay + E3 Woes - Ep. 320

This week the WGG crew is back from PAX East 2023 and boy oh boy we played a LOT of games! But first, we gotta talk about the latest companies to bow out of E3 and what it means for the future of the show. And of COURSE Britt has to break down the latest Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gameplay trailer. We also have a special interview this week with Mary Kenney, senior writer at Insomniac Games and author of Gamer Girls! Mary Kenney on Twitter: https://twitter.com/maryknews Mary's website: https://www.marykgames.com/ Check out Gamer Girls: https://www.hachettebookgroup.com/titles/mary-kenney/gamer-girls/9780762474554/ 05:00 - E3 Drama! 12:50 - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom 24:47 - Break 1 27:52 - PAX East 2023 28:31 - Pacific Drive 34:29 - Pizza Possum 35:51 - Strayed Lights 39:14 - Goodbye Volcano High 44:13 - A Night in the Attic 46:27 - Star Salvager 50:22 - The Lord of the Rings: Gollum 1:01:32 - Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life Remake 1:02:09 - Trinity Trigger 1:04:34 - Bread & Fred 1:05:47 - Dead Island 2 1:06:25 - Break 2 1:10:04 - Special Interview Segment with Mary Kenny 1:36:27 - Outro #E32023 #Zelda #Tearsofthekingdom #marykenney #paxeast2023