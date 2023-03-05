What's Good Games: A Video Game Podcast

Join Andrea Rene, Brittney Brombacher and Riana Manuel-Peña as they analyze the week's video game news, give hands-on impressions of upcoming titles, discuss yo... More
Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Preview Roundup - Ep. 324
Britt, Andrea Ri are BACK this week with a special guest from GamertagRadio, Danny Pena! Britt tells us ALL about the biggest news from the Tears of the Kingdom previews, and the crew can't quite get over the latest twist in the Microsoft x Activision Blizzard acquisition. Hands-on includes Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Dead Island 2, XDefiant and more.
Thank you to this month's Patreon Producers:
05:25 - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Preview
16:57 - The Super Mario Bros. Movie
24:59 - The UK regulator has blocked Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard
32:31 - Dead Island 2 sales top one million in first three days
33:10 - The Sims 4 has reportedly reached 70 million players
40:30 - Break
45:56 - XDefiant
1:00:03 - Dead Island 2
1:11:01 - Disney Dreamlight Valley
1:17:15 - Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
4/28/2023
1:40:58
Top 5 Games of the Last Five Years - Ep. 323
This week we're reflecting on our favorite games from the last five years! Play along with us and let us know your picks! Remember, these aren't necessarily the "OMG BEST GOTY-type" games, but personal favorites -- but maaaaybe some GOTY games made the list.
04:11 - God of War 2018
09:27 - Fortnite Chapter 3
14:21 - Resident Evil 2 Remake
19:29 - Celeste
24:30 - Apex Legends
31:03 - Divinity: Original Sin II - Enhanced Edition
38:35 - Destiny 2
47:53 - Psychonauts 2
51:29 - Red Dead Redemption 2
57:54 - Animal Crossing: New Horizons
1:05:50 - Tetris® Effect: Connected
1:10:54 - Yakuza Kiwami 2
1:16:43 - Assassin's Creed Odyssey
1:23:04 - Hades
4/21/2023
1:31:37
A Conversation with Shawne Benson, Head of Third Party Portfolio at PlayStation - Ep. 322
This week Britt and Andrea chat with the director and global head of PlayStation's third party portfolio Shawne Benson! Shawne breaks down her job in layman's terms, gives tips on how to successfully pitch a game, offers fantastic advice for breaking into the industry and more in this fun and informative interview.
01:12 - Shawne Benson Special Interview Part 1
40:35 - Outro
4/14/2023
44:43
STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor Hands-On Preview - Ep. 321
This week Britt and Andrea talk about Andrea's extensive hands-on time previewing STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor! The ladies talk about the new features coming to this anticipated sequel, what feels similar, how the exploration feels different, and of course, Andrea's hype now that she's played...but most importantly: HAS THE MAP BEEN UPDATED?! Huge thanks to EA for inviting What's Good Games to preview STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor!
01:43 - Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Preview!
07:59 - Jedi Survivor Abilities
4/7/2023
40:07
Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Gameplay + E3 Woes - Ep. 320
This week the WGG crew is back from PAX East 2023 and boy oh boy we played a LOT of games! But first, we gotta talk about the latest companies to bow out of E3 and what it means for the future of the show. And of COURSE Britt has to break down the latest Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gameplay trailer. We also have a special interview this week with Mary Kenney, senior writer at Insomniac Games and author of Gamer Girls!
Mary Kenney on Twitter: https://twitter.com/maryknews
Mary's website: https://www.marykgames.com/
Check out Gamer Girls: https://www.hachettebookgroup.com/titles/mary-kenney/gamer-girls/9780762474554/
05:00 - E3 Drama!
12:50 - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
27:52 - PAX East 2023
28:31 - Pacific Drive
34:29 - Pizza Possum
35:51 - Strayed Lights
39:14 - Goodbye Volcano High
44:13 - A Night in the Attic
46:27 - Star Salvager
50:22 - The Lord of the Rings: Gollum
1:01:32 - Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life Remake
1:02:09 - Trinity Trigger
1:04:34 - Bread & Fred
1:05:47 - Dead Island 2
1:10:04 - Special Interview Segment with Mary Kenny
1:36:27 - Outro
Join Andrea Rene, Brittney Brombacher and Riana Manuel-Peña as they analyze the week's video game news, give hands-on impressions of upcoming titles, discuss your questions, and have a little bit of "off-topic" conversation. With over 30 years of video game industry experience, the conversation is sure to be passionate but never takes itself too seriously.