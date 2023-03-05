Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
What's Good Games: A Video Game Podcast

What's Good Games: A Video Game Podcast

Podcast What's Good Games: A Video Game Podcast
Podcast What's Good Games: A Video Game Podcast

What's Good Games: A Video Game Podcast

What's Good Games
Join Andrea Rene, Brittney Brombacher and Riana Manuel-Peña as they analyze the week's video game news, give hands-on impressions of upcoming titles, discuss yo... More
LeisureVideo GamesNewsEntertainment News
Join Andrea Rene, Brittney Brombacher and Riana Manuel-Peña as they analyze the week's video game news, give hands-on impressions of upcoming titles, discuss yo... More

  • Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Preview Roundup - Ep. 324
    Thank you Shopify, BetterHelp and Echoes of History Podcast for sponsoring this week's show! Go to http://shopify.com/whatsgood to take your business to the next level. This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp — go to http://betterhelp.com/whatsgoodgames to get 10% off your first month. Listen and subscribe to "Echoes of History" today to discover the hidden truths that have shaped our world and inspired the video game series. Britt, Andrea Ri are BACK this week with a special guest from GamertagRadio, Danny Pena! Britt tells us ALL about the biggest news from the Tears of the Kingdom previews, and the crew can't quite get over the latest twist in the Microsoft x Activision Blizzard acquisition. Hands-on includes Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Dead Island 2, XDefiant and more. Follow Danny on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/godfree Listen to Gamertagradio at http://www.gamertagradio.com Thank you to this month's Patreon Producers: Chewy’s Godson Alex Rigopulos Faris Attieh Justin Foshee Punkdefied Listen to WGG Ad-Free on Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/whatsgoodgames Subscribe to our channel and don't forget to hit the bell: http://bit.ly/2rAcJvF 05:25 - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Preview 16:57 - The Super Mario Bros. Movie 23:16 - A Message from BetterHelp 24:59 - The UK regulator has blocked Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard 32:31 - Dead Island 2 sales top one million in first three days 33:10 - The Sims 4 has reportedly reached 70 million players 40:30 - Break 40:51 - A Message from Shopify 42:13 - A Message from Echoes of History Podcast 43:52 - Patreon Shout-Outs! 45:56 - XDefiant 1:00:03 - Dead Island 2 1:11:01 - Disney Dreamlight Valley 1:17:15 - Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Want audio only? http://whatsgoodgames.com/podcast/ Merch: https://teespring.com/stores/whatsgoo... Follow on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/whatsgood_games Follow on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/whatsgoodgames Follow on Twitch: http://www.twitch.tv/whatsgoodgames Join our Discord community: http://discord.gg/whatsgoodgames Follow on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/whatsgoodgam... Our website: http://www.whatsgoodgames.com #videogames #tearsofthekingdom #xdefiant #jedisurvivor #deadisland2 Follow the crew: Andrea: http://www.twitter.com/andrearene http://www.instagram.com/andrearene_ http://www.tiktok.com/@andrearene Britt: http://www.twitter.com/blondenerd http://www.instagram.com/blondenerd http://www.tiktok.com/@britt.brom Riana: http://www.twitter.com/rianatweetsnow http://www.instagram.com/rianagramsnow http://www.tiktok.com/@rianatiktoksnow Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/28/2023
    1:40:58
  • Top 5 Games of the Last Five Years - Ep. 323
    Thank you Factor for sponsoring this week's episode of What's Good Games! Go to http://factormeals.com/whatsgood50 and use code whatsgood50 to get 50% off your first box. This week we're reflecting on our favorite games from the last five years! Play along with us and let us know your picks! Remember, these aren't necessarily the "OMG BEST GOTY-type" games, but personal favorites -- but maaaaybe some GOTY games made the list. Thank you to this month's Patreon Producers: Chewy’s Godson Alex Rigopulos Faris Attieh Justin Foshee Punkdefied Listen to WGG Ad-Free on Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/whatsgoodgames Subscribe to our channel and don't forget to hit the bell: http://bit.ly/2rAcJvF 04:11 - God of War 2018 09:27 - Fortnite Chapter 3 14:21 - Resident Evil 2 Remake 19:29 - Celeste 24:30 - Apex Legends 31:03 - Divinity: Original Sin II - Enhanced Edition 35:58 - BREAK 36:18 - A Message from Factor 38:35 - Destiny 2 47:53 - Psychonauts 2 51:29 - Red Dead Redemption 2 57:54 - Animal Crossing: New Horizons 1:05:50 - Tetris® Effect: Connected 1:10:54 - Yakuza Kiwami 2 1:16:43 - Assassin's Creed Odyssey 1:23:04 - Hades Want audio only? http://whatsgoodgames.com/podcast/ Merch: https://teespring.com/stores/whatsgoo... Follow on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/whatsgood_games Follow on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/whatsgoodgames Follow on Twitch: http://www.twitch.tv/whatsgoodgames Join our Discord community: http://discord.gg/whatsgoodgames Follow on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/whatsgoodgam... Our website: http://www.whatsgoodgames.com #videogames #topvideogames #bestvideogames Follow the crew: Andrea: http://www.twitter.com/andrearene http://www.instagram.com/andrearene_ http://www.tiktok.com/@andrearene Britt: http://www.twitter.com/blondenerd http://www.instagram.com/blondenerd http://www.tiktok.com/@britt.brom Riana: http://www.twitter.com/rianatweetsnow http://www.instagram.com/rianagramsnow http://www.tiktok.com/@rianatiktoksnow Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/21/2023
    1:31:37
  • A Conversation with Shawne Benson, Head of Third Party Portfolio at PlayStation - Ep. 322
    Thank you HelloFresh, MeUndies and BetterHelp for sponsoring this week's episode!  Go to http://hellofresh.com/whatsgood50 and use code whatsgood50 for 50% off, plus your first box ships free   Go to http://meundies.com/WGG to get 25% off your first order and free standard shipping This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp — go to http://betterhelp.com/whatsgoodgames to get 10% off your first month. This week Britt and Andrea chat with the director and global head of PlayStation's third party portfolio Shawne Benson! Shawne breaks down her job in layman's terms, gives tips on how to successfully pitch a game, offers fantastic advice for breaking into the industry and more in this fun and informative interview.  Thank you to this month's Patreon Producers: Chewy’s Godson Alex Rigopulos Faris Attieh Justin Foshee Punkdefied Listen to WGG Ad-Free on Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/whatsgoodgames Subscribe to our channel and don't forget to hit the bell: http://bit.ly/2rAcJvF 01:12 - Shawne Benson Special Interview Part 1 21:47 - A Message from HelloFresh 23:42 - A Message from our Sponsor 23:46 - A Message from MeUndies 25:30 - A Message from BetterHelp 26:49 - Shawne Benson Special Interview Part 2 40:35 - Outro Want audio only? http://whatsgoodgames.com/podcast/ Merch: https://teespring.com/stores/whatsgoo... Follow on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/whatsgood_games Follow on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/whatsgoodgames Follow on Twitch: http://www.twitch.tv/whatsgoodgames Join our Discord community: http://discord.gg/whatsgoodgames Follow on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/whatsgoodgam... Our website: http://www.whatsgoodgames.com #playstation #shawnebenson #sony Follow the crew: Andrea: http://www.twitter.com/andrearene http://www.instagram.com/andrearene_ http://www.tiktok.com/@andrearene Britt: http://www.twitter.com/blondenerd http://www.instagram.com/blondenerd http://www.tiktok.com/@britt.brom Riana: http://www.twitter.com/rianatweetsnow http://www.instagram.com/rianagramsnow http://www.tiktok.com/@rianatiktoksnow Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/14/2023
    44:43
  • STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor Hands-On Preview - Ep. 321
    Thank you ExpressVPN, Honey and Factor for sponsoring this week's episode!  Go to http://expressvpn.com/whatsgoodgames to get an extra 3 months free. Go to http://joinhoney.com/whatsgood to get Honey for free! Go to http://factormeals.com/whatsgood50 and use code whatsgood50 to get 50% off your first box.    This week Britt and Andrea talk about Andrea's extensive hands-on time previewing STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor! The ladies talk about the new features coming to this anticipated sequel, what feels similar, how the exploration feels different, and of course, Andrea's hype now that she's played...but most importantly: HAS THE MAP BEEN UPDATED?! Huge thanks to EA for inviting What's Good Games to preview STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor!  Star Wars Jedi: Survivor preview access provided by EA  Thank you to this month's Patreon Producers: Chewy’s Godson Alex Rigopulos Faris Attieh Justin Foshee Punkdefied Listen to WGG Ad-Free on Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/whatsgoodgames Subscribe to our channel and don't forget to hit the bell: http://bit.ly/2rAcJvF 01:43 - Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Preview! 07:59 - Jedi Survivor Abilities 15:05 - A Message from ExpressVPN 16:28 - A Message from Our Sponsor 16:31 - A Message from Factor 18:04 - A Message from Honey Want audio only? http://whatsgoodgames.com/podcast/ Merch: https://teespring.com/stores/whatsgoo... Follow on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/whatsgood_games Follow on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/whatsgoodgames Follow on Twitch: http://www.twitch.tv/whatsgoodgames Join our Discord community: http://discord.gg/whatsgoodgames Follow on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/whatsgoodgam... Our website: http://www.whatsgoodgames.com #starwars #jedisurvivor #EA #jedisurvivorpreview Follow the crew: Andrea: http://www.twitter.com/andrearene http://www.instagram.com/andrearene_ http://www.tiktok.com/@andrearene Britt: http://www.twitter.com/blondenerd http://www.instagram.com/blondenerd http://www.tiktok.com/@britt.brom Riana: http://www.twitter.com/rianatweetsnow http://www.instagram.com/rianagramsnow http://www.tiktok.com/@rianatiktoksnow Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/7/2023
    40:07
  • Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Gameplay + E3 Woes - Ep. 320
    Go to http://shopify.com/whatsgood to take your business to the next level. This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp — go to http://betterhelp.com/whatsgoodgames to get 10% off your first month. Go to dave.com to sign up for an ExtraCash account and get up to $500 instantly. This week the WGG crew is back from PAX East 2023 and boy oh boy we played a LOT of games! But first, we gotta talk about the latest companies to bow out of E3 and what it means for the future of the show. And of COURSE Britt has to break down the latest Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gameplay trailer. We also have a special interview this week with Mary Kenney, senior writer at Insomniac Games and author of Gamer Girls! Mary Kenney on Twitter: https://twitter.com/maryknews Mary's website: https://www.marykgames.com/ Check out Gamer Girls: https://www.hachettebookgroup.com/titles/mary-kenney/gamer-girls/9780762474554/ Thank you to this month's Patreon Producers: Chewy’s Godson Alex Rigopulos Faris Attieh Justin Foshee Punkdefied Listen to WGG Ad-Free on Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/whatsgoodgames Subscribe to our channel and don't forget to hit the bell: http://bit.ly/2rAcJvF 05:00 - E3 Drama! 12:50 - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom 24:47 - Break 1 25:10 - A Message from Shopify 26:37 - Message from Our Sponsors 26:41 - A Message from BetterHelp 27:52 - PAX East 2023 28:31 - Pacific Drive 34:29 - Pizza Possum 35:51 - Strayed Lights 39:14 - Goodbye Volcano High 44:13 - A Night in the Attic 46:27 - Star Salvager 50:22 - The Lord of the Rings: Gollum 1:01:32 - Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life Remake 1:02:09 - Trinity Trigger 1:04:34 - Bread & Fred 1:05:47 - Dead Island 2 1:06:25 - Break 2 1:06:45 - Patreon Shout-Outs! 1:08:51 - A Message from Dave 1:10:04 - Special Interview Segment with Mary Kenny 1:36:27 - Outro Want audio only? http://whatsgoodgames.com/podcast/ Merch: https://teespring.com/stores/whatsgoo... Follow on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/whatsgood_games Follow on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/whatsgoodgames Follow on Twitch: http://www.twitch.tv/whatsgoodgames Join our Discord community: http://discord.gg/whatsgoodgames Follow on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/whatsgoodgam... Our website: http://www.whatsgoodgames.com #E32023 #Zelda #Tearsofthekingdom #marykenney #paxeast2023 Follow the crew: Andrea: http://www.twitter.com/andrearene http://www.instagram.com/andrearene_ http://www.tiktok.com/@andrearene Britt: http://www.twitter.com/blondenerd http://www.instagram.com/blondenerd http://www.tiktok.com/@britt.brom Riana: http://www.twitter.com/rianatweetsnow http://www.instagram.com/rianagramsnow http://www.tiktok.com/@rianatiktoksnow Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    3/31/2023
    1:40:35

About What's Good Games: A Video Game Podcast

Join Andrea Rene, Brittney Brombacher and Riana Manuel-Peña as they analyze the week's video game news, give hands-on impressions of upcoming titles, discuss your questions, and have a little bit of "off-topic" conversation. With over 30 years of video game industry experience, the conversation is sure to be passionate but never takes itself too seriously.
