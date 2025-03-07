About What If You're Wrong?

What If You’re Wrong? is a podcast that challenges everything you think you know. Longtime progressive political strategist Jordan C. Brown sits down with a diverse array of guests—best-selling authors, politicians, and everyday people alike—to tackle today’s most pressing political and cultural issues. With open minds and tough questions, we explore different perspectives, challenge personal beliefs, and seek to understand and bridge the ever-growing divide shaping this moment in American politics. What if the other side has a point? What if your views aren’t as airtight as you think? And most importantly, What If You’re Wrong?