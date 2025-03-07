Powered by RND
What If You're Wrong?

Jordan C. Brown
What If You're Wrong? is a podcast that challenges everything you think you know. Longtime progressive political strategist Jordan C. Brown sits down with a div...
Education

  What If You're Wrong? With Jedidiah Jenkins
    In the inaugural episode of What If You're Wrong?, Jordan is joined by his long-time friend and New York Times best-selling author, Jedidiah Jenkins. Together, they discuss Jed's eight-week retreat from social media and political life into a remote Colorado mountain town during the final stretch of the 2024 election cycle; how today's social media landscape has shaped our collective and individual approaches to politics and personal relationships; Jed's belief that we are in "precedented times" and finding solace by reading history; and, how to prioritize mental health and clarity in this trying (yet precedented!) climate.  Jedidiah's recommendations for reading and viewing: The Journals of Thomas Merton - and his other writings "Life's Operating Manual" - Tom Shadyac "The Righteous Mind: Why Good People Are Divided By Politics and Religion" - Jonathan Haidt Documentary "Best of Enemies" about Gore Vidal and William F Buckley Jr debate at the 1968 Democratic National Convention "Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War" documentary on Netflix  This American Life episode called "The Sanctity of Marriage" "Accidental Presidents: Eight Men Who Changed America" - Jared Cohen Here's where you can find Jedidiah:  Website: https://www.jedidiahjenkins.com/  Substack: https://jedidiahjenkins.substack.com/  Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jedidiahjenkins/?hl=en  Do you have questions, suggestions, or recommendations for the podcast? You can contact Jordan at [email protected], or at his Instagram handle, @jordancbrown.
About What If You're Wrong?

What If You're Wrong? is a podcast that challenges everything you think you know. Longtime progressive political strategist Jordan C. Brown sits down with a diverse array of guests—best-selling authors, politicians, and everyday people alike—to tackle today's most pressing political and cultural issues. With open minds and tough questions, we explore different perspectives, challenge personal beliefs, and seek to understand and bridge the ever-growing divide shaping this moment in American politics. What if the other side has a point? What if your views aren't as airtight as you think? And most importantly, What If You're Wrong?

