In the inaugural episode of What If You’re Wrong?, Jordan is joined by his long-time friend and New York Times best-selling author, Jedidiah Jenkins. Together, they discuss Jed’s eight-week retreat from social media and political life into a remote Colorado mountain town during the final stretch of the 2024 election cycle; how today’s social media landscape has shaped our collective and individual approaches to politics and personal relationships; Jed’s belief that we are in “precedented times” and finding solace by reading history; and, how to prioritize mental health and clarity in this trying (yet precedented!) climate.
Jedidiah’s recommendations for reading and viewing:
The Journals of Thomas Merton - and his other writings
“Life’s Operating Manual” - Tom Shadyac
“The Righteous Mind: Why Good People Are Divided By Politics and Religion” - Jonathan Haidt
Documentary "Best of Enemies" about Gore Vidal and William F Buckley Jr debate at the 1968 Democratic National Convention
“Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War” documentary on Netflix
This American Life episode called “The Sanctity of Marriage”
“Accidental Presidents: Eight Men Who Changed America” - Jared Cohen
Here’s where you can find Jedidiah:
Website: https://www.jedidiahjenkins.com/
Substack: https://jedidiahjenkins.substack.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jedidiahjenkins/?hl=en
Do you have questions, suggestions, or recommendations for the podcast? You can contact Jordan at [email protected]
, or at his Instagram handle, @jordancbrown.
