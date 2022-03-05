Well-Read Black Girl with Glory Edim

Glory talks to poet and author Elizabeth Acevedo about her books Clap When You Land and The Poet X. They discuss Elizabeth’s research process for writing poetry versus writing novels in verse. In this episode, they also talk about how music influenced Elizabeth’s early poetry, and how hip hop gave her the tools to talk about her neighborhood. Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.comSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Today, an episode from another podcast we think you'll like: Design Matters with Debbie Millman from the TED Audio Collective. Each week Debbie sits down with an exceptionally creative person to explore how they design the arc of their lives. In this episode, Ashley C. Ford joins to discuss her memoir “Somebody’s Daughter,” capturing a complex childhood shaped by family secrets, incarceration, and resilience. To hear more of these intimate conversations, including one that just released with Abbi Jacobson, find and follow design matters with Debbie Millman wherever you're listening to this. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Glory speaks with poet and author Honorée Fanonne Jeffers about her award-winning debut novel, The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois. In this episode, Honorée opens up about being inspired by poet Lucille Clifton and about reading Tolstoy at an early age. She also shares her Soul Train scramble board-style writing process and how her faith deepened her love of the written word.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Glory speaks with author Tayari Jones about her award-winning novel An American Marriage. In this episode, the women talk about the healing power of Tayari’s work, her long writing process, and the value of sisterhood in her life. Glory also talks about a heartfelt memento she received from the author that she keeps close by on her own writing desk. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Glory speaks with actor and author Viola Davis about her new memoir, Finding Me. In the final episode of this season, Viola gets candid about books as a means of escape during her difficult childhood and how she and her sisters found salvation in literature while living in poverty in Rhode Island. Glory and Viola also talk about the author’s writing process and how this book became her legacy. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

About Well-Read Black Girl with Glory Edim

Writer and founder of the Well-Read Black Girl book club Glory Edim is a book lover who brings readers and writers together to celebrate the written word. Expanding on the community she built in 2015, Well-Read Black Girl is the literary kickback you never knew you needed. Each week, Glory sits in deep, honest and close conversation with authors like Tarana Burke, Min Jin Lee, Anita Hill, Gabrielle Union, Elizabeth Acevedo and more. You’ll also meet WRBG Book Club members, literacy advocates, and Black booksellers to hear what they’re reading and what it means to be well-read. Join Glory through this current cultural moment – where art, justice and literature collide – and pay homage to the literary legacies of the women who paved the way. You’ll laugh, cry, connect and build space for kinship in a shared love of literature. Tune in, turn the page, and join the celebration.