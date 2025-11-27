Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopicsChristmas
PodcastsTV & FilmWe Was Watching: An Apple TV Pluribus Podcast
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
We Was Watching: An Apple TV Pluribus Podcast
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

We Was Watching: An Apple TV Pluribus Podcast

Chanel and Brandon
TV & FilmTV Reviews
We Was Watching: An Apple TV Pluribus Podcast
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 127
  • Pluribus Season 1 Episode 5 - Carol Needs a Discord
    The hivemind finally draws a boundary — and Carol crosses every one of them. In Pluribus Episode 5 (“Got Milk”), Carol’s actions finally catch up with her, and the Others ghost her… emotionally and literally. But the more space they give her, the deeper her paranoia — and her discoveries — go.Brandon & Chanel break it all down:The Others cut ties with Carol — and send her voicemail ghostings and drone deliveriesZosia is still in recovery… until Carol drugs her again (you read that right)Carol’s loneliness spirals into grief, anger, and a manic need for controlThe wolves are back — and this time, they go after Helen’s grave 😳What’s up with the milk? Carol’s dumpster dive reveals something strange inside those cartonsDog food factories, empty Agri-Jet facilities, and a final reveal that shocks Carol silentA reflection on whether the Others are harmless… or hiding something terrifying in plain sightCarol paints a headstone by hand — and paints herself further into a moral cornerAs Pluribus enters its second half, the show leans harder into post-apocalyptic horror, biotech conspiracy, and psychological breakdown — and Rhea Seehorn continues to carry it like a queen. Brandon & Chanel unpack the sci-fi, satire, and sorrow behind the show’s wildest hour yet.🎧 LISTEN & FOLLOW BRANDON & CHANEL — WE WAS WATCHING PODCAST🎧 Spotify → https://open.spotify.com/show/4Tx2WCy...🍎 Apple Podcasts → https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...📲 Twitter → @WeWasWatching📸 Instagram → @wewaswatching🔔 Subscribe →    / @wewaswatching  #Pluribus #RheaSeehorn #GotMilk #AppleTV #SciFiTV #Zosia #MindControl #CarolSturka #WeWasWatching #VinceGilligan #TVRecap #DroneDelivery #MilkConspiracy #HivemindDramaWe Was Watching
    --------  
    57:48
  • The Chair Company Season 1 Episodes 6&7 Recap
    The Chair Company Episode 7 Recap | Ron Unravels the Truth, Barb Takes Charge, and Delaware Goes Off the Rails | Brandon & Chanel BreakdownThey made him think he could wish things into the world — and he did. In Episode 7 of The Chair Company, everything clicks into place — in the most absurd, hilarious, and horrifying way imaginable. From dog bites to deadly chairs to porn-shop standoffs, this is the episode where Ron Trosper might finally be right.Brandon & Chanel unpack the spiraling brilliance of it all:Ron gets suspended and adopts a dog… who immediately bites himBarb delivers antibiotics and some marital realness (shoutout to Lake Bell’s best scene yet)Every bizarre thread — Tamblay’s, the group chat, Oliver Probblo, bug species, Scrooge cosplay — comes back full circleThe Wendy’s ham subplot gets even more Midwesternly unhingedDelaware’s corrupt mayor isn’t the target — the real Tecca boss is funding EverpumpThe big confrontation at Alice’s party: Ron has the receipts… but he doesn’t “tell”Romance Depot guy vs. insufficiently horny customer = mini ITYSL sketch goldRon chooses love over justice — and still ends the episode smiling in the mirrorThis is the most satisfyingly chaotic episode yet. With Fincher-level plotting filtered through Lynch, The Onion, and your weirdest workplace dreams, The Chair Company delivers a modern-day style parody that’s as dense with gags as it is with dread.🎧 LISTEN & FOLLOW BRANDON & CHANEL — WE WAS WATCHING PODCAST🎧 Spotify → https://open.spotify.com/show/4Tx2WCylyV4QUrDQWJOFyb?si=4df72d17cc5d4fae🍎 Apple Podcasts → https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/we-was-watching-podcast/id1640612856📲 Twitter → @WeWasWatching📸 Instagram → @wewaswatching🔔 Subscribe → https://www.youtube.com/@WeWasWatching?sub_confirmation=1
    --------  
    1:16:07
  • Pluribus Season 1 Episode 4 - The Truth Will Set You Free
    This episode goes from “grief spiral” to “science experiment” to “full-blown ethics crisis.” In Pluribus Episode 4 (“The Truth Is In Here”), Carol takes control — but at what cost? As she searches for a way to stay human in a world run by a hivemind, her tactics grow more reckless, manipulative, and possibly lethal.Brandon & Chanel break it all down:The intro of Manousos Oviedo: starving, proud, and armed with a radioCarol’s grenade wish vs. hive logistics: satire or sci-fi logic fail?That fake Whole Foods restock — symbolic excess or narrative stretch?Larry and the hive’s honesty test: the Shakespeare of romantasy?!What Helen really thought of Carol’s books (oof)Carol injecting herself with Sodium Thiopental to uncover her subconscious truth — and what that recording revealsThe betrayal of Zosia: drugged without consent, dragged from the hospital, and pushed into cardiac arrestThe horror of Carol handcuffing herself to Zosia, crying “agency” while denying someone else theirsWhy Carol’s actions blur the line between freedom fighter and selfish villainWith Rhea Seehorn delivering a devastating performance and the script poking at the ethics of autonomy, grief, and identity in the face of collective control, Episode 4 asks the most harrowing question yet: Does Carol actually want to save the world — or just preserve herself?🎧 LISTEN & FOLLOW BRANDON & CHANEL — WE WAS WATCHING PODCAST🎧 Spotify → https://open.spotify.com/show/4Tx2WCy...🍎 Apple Podcasts → https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...📲 Twitter → @WeWasWatching📸 Instagram → @wewaswatching🔔 Subscribe → https://www.youtube.com/@WeWasWatchin...#Pluribus #AppleTV #RheaSeehorn #Zosia #SodiumThiopental #Hivemind #SciFiThriller #WeWasWatching #CarolSturka #VinceGilligan #TVRecap #Romantasy #TruthSerumScene
    --------  
    51:08
  • Pluribus Season 1 Episode 3 - She's a Carol
    This episode is where the hivemind stops being theoretical and starts handing out live grenades. In Pluribus Episode 3 (“Close Only Counts in Horseshoes and Hand Grenades”), Carol tests the boundaries of her immunity — and the show’s premise — with a shopping list of weapons, sarcasm, and grief-fueled defiance.Brandon & Chanel break it all down:Carol’s grenade wish gets granted — and she nearly takes out ZosiaThe “wish fulfillment” rules of the hivemind start to crack (literally)Carol’s Norwegian ice hotel flashback: goofy setup, clunky payoffThat restocked Whole Foods sequence: instant oat milk, max satireThe nuke-baiting convo with a DHL guy that’s straight out of Dr. StrangeloveCarol’s suicide-by-grenade metaphor — and what it says about the rules of this worldThe logic gaps: why hasn’t the hivemind dismantled all WMDs? Who’s actually in charge?Is Helen being used for emotional blackmail from beyond the grave?Pluribus continues to be bold, messy, and full of potential — but Episode 3 may be its most narratively shaky yet. Still, Rhea Seehorn carries every frame, and Brandon & Chanel are here for the existential breakdowns, metaphysical red flags, and Apple TV's weirdest sci-fi swings.🎧 LISTEN & FOLLOW BRANDON & CHANEL — WE WAS WATCHING PODCAST🎧 Spotify → https://open.spotify.com/show/4Tx2WCy...🍎 Apple Podcasts → https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...📲 Twitter → @WeWasWatching📸 Instagram → @wewaswatching🔔 Subscribe → https://www.youtube.com/@WeWasWatchin...#Pluribus #RheaSeehorn #VinceGilligan #AppleTV #SciFiTV #Hivemind #WeaponWishList #CarolSturko #Zosia #WeWasWatching #TVRecap #GrenadeScene #HelenFlashback #IceHotelDramaWe Was Watching
    --------  
    1:21:19
  • The Chair Company Season 1 Episode 5 Recap
    We’ve officially entered the weird zone. In Episode 5 of The Chair Company, “I Won. Zoom In.,” Ron and Mike take a road trip into the sketch-comedy Twilight Zone, and it might be the best (and most chaotic) episode yet. A Scrooge-obsessed cokehead, a method actor turned CFO impersonator, and a basement that might as well be a portal to another dimension? Yes, please.Brandon & Chanel break down all the madness:The best I Think You Should Leave–adjacent scene yet: Oliver Probblo’s “Scrooge all year” monologueRon and Mike’s descent into Ohio’s weirdest town — and why every door opens into a new nightmareA Christmas Carol-themed porn parody (seriously), a photo-hunt callback, and a coke-fueled brawlBasement chases, door slams, light pole climbing, and two concussions for RonMike’s emotional reveal: his estranged daughter, his past in the town, and his vulnerabilityDouglas survives a fridge (and drops a monologue worthy of Jim Downey’s Hall of Fame)Jamie clutches a crucifix while watching her boss lose his grip (again)That ending: Dickensian chaos, emotional catharsis, and one hell of a Scrooge punchlineThe Chair Company continues to merge paranoid 1970s thrillers with Adult Swim absurdism — and Brandon & Chanel are here for every glorious sketch-within-a-story beat.🎧 LISTEN & FOLLOW BRANDON & CHANEL — WE WAS WATCHING PODCAST🎧 Spotify → https://open.spotify.com/show/4Tx2WCy...🍎 Apple Podcasts → https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...📲 Twitter → @WeWasWatching📸 Instagram → @wewaswatching🔔 Subscribe →    / @wewaswatching  #TheChairCompany #TimRobinson #ZachKanin #OliverProbblo #ScroogeAllYear #TeccaChairs #WeWasWatching #HBOComedy #SketchThriller #BasementChase #RedBallTheory #ComedyRecap #ChristmasCarolChaos#TheChairCompany #TimRobinson #ZachKanin #OliverProbblo #ScroogeAllYear #TeccaChairs #WeWasWatching #HBOComedy #SketchThriller #BasementChase #RedBallTheory #ComedyRecap #ChristmasCarolChaosWe Was Watching
    --------  
    58:44

More TV & Film podcasts

Trending TV & Film podcasts

About We Was Watching: An Apple TV Pluribus Podcast

We Was Watching is a podcast for aspiring Blerds and baddies who love TV/film, sci-fi, fantasy, comedy, drama, and the politics involved in everything! Dive deep into Pluribus, the mind-bending new Apple TV+ sci-fi drama from Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan and starring Better Call Saul’s Rhea Seehorn. Each episode of this podcast breaks down the surreal world where happiness is contagious—and one woman must resist it to save hu Streaming weekly on YouTube and everywhere you can listen to podcasts. Email the show at: [email protected] or find us on all socials @WeWasWatching
Podcast website
TV & FilmTV Reviews

Listen to We Was Watching: An Apple TV Pluribus Podcast, The Watch and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

We Was Watching: An Apple TV Pluribus Podcast: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.0.4 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/29/2025 - 3:05:10 AM