We Was Watching: An Apple TV Pluribus Podcast

Pluribus Season 1 Episode 5 - Carol Needs a Discord

The hivemind finally draws a boundary — and Carol crosses every one of them. In Pluribus Episode 5 ("Got Milk"), Carol's actions finally catch up with her, and the Others ghost her… emotionally and literally. But the more space they give her, the deeper her paranoia — and her discoveries — go.Brandon & Chanel break it all down:The Others cut ties with Carol — and send her voicemail ghostings and drone deliveriesZosia is still in recovery… until Carol drugs her again (you read that right)Carol's loneliness spirals into grief, anger, and a manic need for controlThe wolves are back — and this time, they go after Helen's grave 😳What's up with the milk? Carol's dumpster dive reveals something strange inside those cartonsDog food factories, empty Agri-Jet facilities, and a final reveal that shocks Carol silentA reflection on whether the Others are harmless… or hiding something terrifying in plain sightCarol paints a headstone by hand — and paints herself further into a moral cornerAs Pluribus enters its second half, the show leans harder into post-apocalyptic horror, biotech conspiracy, and psychological breakdown — and Rhea Seehorn continues to carry it like a queen. Brandon & Chanel unpack the sci-fi, satire, and sorrow behind the show's wildest hour yet.