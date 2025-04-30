Genius Game Ep 2 Recap
From the Big Brother house to the Survivor beach to now—The Genius arena! Join brothers Cory and Zach Wurtenberger as they launch a brand-new RHAP series, We Know The Genius, diving deep into the mind-bending brilliance of The Genius and the new UK iteration - Genius Game.
Today, Cory and Zach discuss episode 2 of Genius Game.
Genius Game is a strategic reality competition where contestants face off in a series of high-stakes mental challenges, social manipulation, and alliances to outwit and outlast each other. Each round tests players' intelligence, adaptability, and psychological tactics as they vie for advantages and survival.
Want to chat about this episode? Do you have any recommendations? Head on over to Twitter to let us know by tagging @RobHasAPodcast and using the hashtag #RHAP.
Never miss a minute of The Genius coverage!

Genius Game Premiere Recap
Genius Game Premiere Recap
Today, Cory and Zach invite Rob Cesternino on to chat about the premiere episode of Genius Game.
Why You Should Watch Genius Game
Why You Should Watch Genius Game
Today, Cory and Zach talk through why you should watch the upcoming Genius Game and preview the cast
From the Big Brother house to the Survivor beach to now—The Genius UK arena! Join brothers Cory and Zach Wurtenberger as they launch a brand-new RHAP series, We Know The Genius, diving deep into the mind-bending brilliance of The Genius UK.