Genius Game Premiere Recap

Genius Game Premiere Recap From the Big Brother house to the Survivor beach to now—The Genius arena! Join brothers Cory and Zach Wurtenberger as they launch a brand-new RHAP series, We Know The Genius, diving deep into the mind-bending brilliance of The Genius and the new UK iteration - Genius Game. Today, Cory and Zach invite Rob Cesternino on to chat about the premiere episode of Genius Game. Genius Game is a strategic reality competition where contestants face off in a series of high-stakes mental challenges, social manipulation, and alliances to outwit and outlast each other. Each round tests players' intelligence, adaptability, and psychological tactics as they vie for advantages and survival. Want to chat about this episode? Do you have any recommendations? Head on over to Twitter to let us know by tagging ⁠@RobHasAPodcast⁠ and using the hashtag #RHAP. Never miss a minute of The Genius coverage! LISTEN: Subscribe to the ⁠We Know The Genius⁠ podcast feed WATCH: Watch and subscribe to the podcast on⁠ YouTube⁠ SUPPORT: ⁠Become a RHAP Patron⁠ for bonus content, access to Facebook and Discord groups plus more great perks! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices