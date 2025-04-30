Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsTV & FilmWe Know The Genius
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
We Know The Genius
radio.net
Sleep timer
Alarm
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

We Know The Genius

Zach & Cory Wurtenberger
TV & FilmTV Reviews
We Know The Genius
Latest episode

Available Episodes

3 of 3
  • Genius Game Ep 2 Recap
    Genius Game Ep 2 Recap From the Big Brother house to the Survivor beach to now—The Genius arena! Join brothers Cory and Zach Wurtenberger as they launch a brand-new RHAP series, We Know The Genius, diving deep into the mind-bending brilliance of The Genius and the new UK iteration - Genius Game. Today, Cory and Zach discuss episode 2 of Genius Game. Genius Game is a strategic reality competition where contestants face off in a series of high-stakes mental challenges, social manipulation, and alliances to outwit and outlast each other. Each round tests players' intelligence, adaptability, and psychological tactics as they vie for advantages and survival. Want to chat about this episode? Do you have any recommendations? Head on over to Twitter to let us know by tagging @RobHasAPodcast and using the hashtag #RHAP. Never miss a minute of The Genius coverage!LISTEN: Subscribe to the We Know The Genius podcast feedWATCH:  Watch and subscribe to the podcast on YouTubeSUPPORT:  Become a RHAP Patron for bonus content, access to Facebook and Discord groups plus more great perks! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:21:43
  • Genius Game Premiere Recap
    Genius Game Premiere Recap From the Big Brother house to the Survivor beach to now—The Genius arena! Join brothers Cory and Zach Wurtenberger as they launch a brand-new RHAP series, We Know The Genius, diving deep into the mind-bending brilliance of The Genius and the new UK iteration - Genius Game. Today, Cory and Zach invite Rob Cesternino on to chat about the premiere episode of Genius Game. Genius Game is a strategic reality competition where contestants face off in a series of high-stakes mental challenges, social manipulation, and alliances to outwit and outlast each other. Each round tests players' intelligence, adaptability, and psychological tactics as they vie for advantages and survival. Want to chat about this episode? Do you have any recommendations? Head on over to Twitter to let us know by tagging ⁠@RobHasAPodcast⁠ and using the hashtag #RHAP. Never miss a minute of The Genius coverage! LISTEN: Subscribe to the ⁠We Know The Genius⁠ podcast feed WATCH:  Watch and subscribe to the podcast on⁠ YouTube⁠ SUPPORT:  ⁠Become a RHAP Patron⁠ for bonus content, access to Facebook and Discord groups plus more great perks! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:19:26
  • Why You Should Watch Genius Game
    Why You Should Watch Genius Game From the Big Brother house to the Survivor beach to now—The Genius arena! Join brothers Cory and Zach Wurtenberger as they launch a brand-new RHAP series, We Know The Genius, diving deep into the mind-bending brilliance of The Genius and the new UK iteration - Genius Game. Today, Cory and Zach talk through why you should watch the upcoming Genius Game and preview the cast Genius Game is a strategic reality competition where contestants face off in a series of high-stakes mental challenges, social manipulation, and alliances to outwit and outlast each other. Each round tests players' intelligence, adaptability, and psychological tactics as they vie for advantages and survival. Want to chat about this episode? Do you have any recommendations? Head on over to Twitter to let us know by tagging @RobHasAPodcast and using the hashtag #RHAP. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:01:51

More TV & Film podcasts

Trending TV & Film podcasts

About We Know The Genius

From the Big Brother house to the Survivor beach to now—The Genius UK arena! Join brothers Cory and Zach Wurtenberger as they launch a brand-new RHAP series, We Know The Genius, diving deep into the mind-bending brilliance of The Genius UK.
Podcast website
TV & FilmTV Reviews

Listen to We Know The Genius, The Watch and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.16.2 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 5/3/2025 - 2:31:17 AM