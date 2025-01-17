Matthew Johnson, a young Black preacher, joins the ranks of the Forest Defenders. He finds himself inspired and occasionally frustrated by the efforts. But when police respond with a series of arrests and a massive raid, Matthew decides to up the ante.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
37:34
Paradise Found | 1
Vienna Forrest travels from Nebraska to the outskirts of Atlanta to join the growing fight against a massive new police training facility nicknamed “Cop City.” In the woods, she finds comradeship, community –– and an unexpected romance with a wiry, wisecracking activist called “Tortuguita.”Be the first to know about Wondery’s newest podcasts, curated recommendations, and more! Sign up now at https://wondery.fm/wonderynewsletter Follow We Came to the Forest on the Wondery App or wherever you get your podcasts. You can binge all episodes ad-free on Wondery+. Join Wondery+ in the Wondery App, Apple Podcasts or Spotify. Start your free trial by visiting www.wondery.com/links/we-came-to-the-forest/ now. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
39:04
Introducing: We Came To The Forest
When Vienna Forest comes to the South River Forest in Atlanta to protest the building of what critics call “Cop City,” she finds a community –– and a cause. But soon, the years-long fight between forest-dwelling activists and the backers of one of the largest police training facilities in the country will take from her everything she holds dear. From Wondery, Campside and Tenderfoot TV, “We Came to the Forest” is a modern story of love, loss, and what it means to put your body on the line for a cause.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Vienna is working a delivery job when she hears about Cop City, a massive police training facility being built in Atlanta. She decides to join a group of activists attempting to stop construction. When Vienna arrives in the South River Forest, she quickly finds a community, a cause –- and a love unlike any other. But the events of one morning shatters everything. Vienna and everyone connected to the forest begin asking themselves a question: what are you willing to die for?From Wondery, Campside Media and Tenderfoot TV.You can binge all episodes of We Came to the Forest early and ad-free right now by joining Wondery+ on Apple Podcasts or the Wondery App.