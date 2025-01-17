Introducing: We Came To The Forest

When Vienna Forest comes to the South River Forest in Atlanta to protest the building of what critics call "Cop City," she finds a community –– and a cause. But soon, the years-long fight between forest-dwelling activists and the backers of one of the largest police training facilities in the country will take from her everything she holds dear. From Wondery, Campside and Tenderfoot TV, "We Came to the Forest" is a modern story of love, loss, and what it means to put your body on the line for a cause.