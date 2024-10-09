Katie Sands on IVF, postpartum intrusive thoughts and being unapologetically herself
Katie Sands Bochner is a talented content creator, TV host and a new mom of one. Katie speaks openly about her struggles to conceive, her experience with miscarriage, IUI, IVF and the mental journey / loss of control along the way. Katie opens up about her son's abrupt arrival into the world over five weeks early, and the unsustainable high she was on, which ultimately led to postpartum depression in the form of intrusive thoughts 6 weeks in. It's so refreshing to hear Katie talk about her experience with PPD, infertility, undersupply and identity so candidly, sharing so others feel less alone@itskatiesands
LA Wildfires: Reflecting on the week that changed LA forever
Join D&A as we recap the past week in LA during what is being called one of the largest natural disasters in U.S. history. We share a play-by-play of the events as they unfolded, the heartbreaking reality of friends and family losing everything overnight, and how our community quickly sprang into action. From the day-to-day challenges of life in LA right now to the difficult decisions we're making for our families amidst the noise, misinformation, and confusion, we open up about our emotions, learnings, and perspective shifts, as well as the overwhelming sense of gratitude we feel to be safe in our homes. When the fires struck, we immediately shifted into action mode to support families and moms in need. While we're still actively helping, we're now beginning to process everything that has happened. This episode is raw, emotional, and heavy as we navigate this journey together. *If you are a family affected by the LA fires, please dm us @wearemorethanmoms - we are here for you on this long journey with anything you need. **If you're able to donate, we're taking Amazon gift cards to [email protected] to help our growing list of families affected, in dire need of support. and sending them out immediately to families in need.
Jordan Younger (The Balanced Blonde) on pregnancy trauma, surrender and advocating for yourself.
Jordan Younger, also known as The Balanced Blonde rarely guests on podcasts and we are SO honored that she chose to share her story and open up to us on the podcast today. Jordan shares the darker side of pregnancy, as well as the intimate details of her dire health challenges during her second pregnancy. She recounts the physical and mental toll it took on her, the effect it had on her family, and the decisions she was forced to make in order to protect herself, despite them being 'off-brand'. We discuss the importance of advocating for yourself in a room full of 'experts' and strategies to find inner strength even during your most vulnerable times. This episode is raw and unfiltered and an important contrast to 'blissful' pregnancy stories that we are constantly surrounded by. @thebalancedblonde @soulonfirepodcast
We are NOT in control: learning to release control and surrender to life's twists and turns as moms
In this episode, Dale and Annabel open up about letting go of control. Annabel shares how her second pregnancy has pushed her into full surrender mode, while Dale reflects on how life with two under two has taught her to release expectations and embrace the chaos. Motherhood and pregnancy are the ultimate bootcamps in relinquishing control—forcing us to let go of rigidity, redefine productivity, and delegate more of the mental load we carry as moms. D&A discuss the challenges of releasing perfection, trusting others to step in, and breaking free from old standards that no longer serve them. They also dive into how this shift extends to their partnerships, learning to trust their husbands to take on more, and finding freedom in releasing control over "how things should be." If you've ever felt the weight of trying to do it all, this conversation will leave you feeling seen and ready to let go.
Night nurses, newborn sleep, and our experiences with sleep training
Today, Dale and Annabel dive into the world of newborn sleep— while they're not experts, it's something that's front and center for them as Dale navigates it with her second baby and Annabel prepares for the arrival of baby number two. From sleep schedules to sleep training, Dale shares her journey of teaching her son to sleep and self-soothe, the differences she's noticed between her two kids, and the valuable lessons she's learned about tuning into each child's needs. Annabel opens up about her toddler's sleep journey, as well as the stigma and guilt often tied to sleep training and why, despite the judgment, it was the right choice for her family. Together, they discuss the pros and cons of different approaches, offer practical tips for new parents, and explore the various types of newborn nurses—from night nurses to sleep consultants—and what to consider when hiring one. Whether you're in the trenches of sleepless nights or preparing for your baby's arrival, this episode is full of honest insights.
We are not experts nor will we ever pretend to be. In these candid and honest conversations, we hope to create a safe space where listeners can relate to shared experiences and find comfort in knowing they're not alone in the rollercoaster ride of motherhood. We're just two first-time mom best friends, Dale Stabler and Annabel Lawee, navigating our motherhood journeys together, and hope that by sharing, we can support you on your own journeys. Welcome to our village, we're so honored you're here!