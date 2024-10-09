We are NOT in control: learning to release control and surrender to life’s twists and turns as moms

In this episode, Dale and Annabel open up about letting go of control. Annabel shares how her second pregnancy has pushed her into full surrender mode, while Dale reflects on how life with two under two has taught her to release expectations and embrace the chaos. Motherhood and pregnancy are the ultimate bootcamps in relinquishing control—forcing us to let go of rigidity, redefine productivity, and delegate more of the mental load we carry as moms. D&A discuss the challenges of releasing perfection, trusting others to step in, and breaking free from old standards that no longer serve them. They also dive into how this shift extends to their partnerships, learning to trust their husbands to take on more, and finding freedom in releasing control over "how things should be." If you've ever felt the weight of trying to do it all, this conversation will leave you feeling seen and ready to let go.