Wake Up Warchant - Florida State football

(6:00) Folks, media included, accepting excuses without enough scrutiny?



(10:00) Is Tony White just not good maybe?



(15:00) What will SMU game prove



(23:00) Folks still swear FSU was vanilla and saving up for SMU



(32:00) Chris Weinke tangent



(34:00) Grading the QB



(39:00) Easy fix or enormously flawed?



(53:00) Any moral victories on Monday?



(58:00) Three things FSU needs to do to pull off the win



(1:12:00) Can below average OL sink a whole season?



(1:19:00) Will hard decision be made if this things goes bad quick



Music: Set Your Goals - Accelerate



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