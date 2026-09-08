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Wake Up Warchant - Florida State football
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Wake Up Warchant - Florida State football

Warchant.com
FootballNews
Wake Up Warchant - Florida State football
Latest episode

518 episodes

  • Wake Up Warchant - Florida State football

    (9/8/26): FSU squanders vs. SMU, Norvell talents evaporated, angsty fan base

    09/08/2026 | 1h 4 mins.
    (2:00) Offense looks lifeless in 27-24 loss to SMU
    (5:00) Ashton Daniels disappointment
    (16:00) Hot off the presses -- PFF grades
    (21:00) Year 2 Tony White a huge flop thus far
    (31:00) Mike Norvell's strengths have seemingly vanished
    (44:00) Quick hook?
    (53:00) This fan base, online to in real life, is pissed
    Music: PUP - Concrete
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  • Wake Up Warchant - Florida State football

    (9/7/26): Assessing FSU SMU matchups, sizing up opponents after week 1

    09/07/2026 | 56 mins.
    (2:00) How the opponents fared in Week 1
    (5:00) SMU passing offense vs. FSU coverage
    (11:00) Clemson is done, right?
    (31:00) Michigan shenanigans
    (36:30) Injury report
    (39:45) Absolutely huge game
    (44:00) SMU rush attack vs FSU rush defense
    (46:00) FSU passing offense vs SMU coverage
    (48:00) FSU rushing offenses vs SMU rush defense
    Music: Chiodos - TAPDAT
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  • Wake Up Warchant - Florida State football

    (9/4/26): Lashlee playing mind games, what if Malachi saves the day, live show replay

    09/04/2026 | 1h 8 mins.
    (3:00) Rhett Lashlee playing mind games on Mike and FSU?
    (10:00) Warchant staff heavy on SMU
    (13:00) Big game for Norvell's future
    (23:00) Could a strong end of the season with Malachi Marshall keep Norvell's job
    (29:30) Road favorites and blowouts
    (32:30) OL shakeup?
    (43:00) More on SMU
    (47:30) Home run hires
    (57:00) Will Desir Bros. make impact
    (1:02:00) Over/unders
    Music: PhilSGoodman - One-And-0
    Follow CumminsLifestyle on IG

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  • Wake Up Warchant - Florida State football

    (9/3/26): FSU flawed or fixable, doubts on Tony White, can a poor OL sink a season

    09/03/2026 | 1h 34 mins.
    (6:00) Folks, media included, accepting excuses without enough scrutiny?

    (10:00) Is Tony White just not good maybe?

    (15:00) What will SMU game prove

    (23:00) Folks still swear FSU was vanilla and saving up for SMU

    (32:00) Chris Weinke tangent

    (34:00) Grading the QB

    (39:00) Easy fix or enormously flawed?

    (53:00) Any moral victories on Monday?

    (58:00) Three things FSU needs to do to pull off the win

    (1:12:00) Can below average OL sink a whole season?

    (1:19:00) Will hard decision be made if this things goes bad quick

    Music: Set Your Goals - Accelerate

    Follow CumminsLifestyle on IG

    batesautodetailing.com -- save $100 on a ceramic coating package when mentioning Wake Up Warchant

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    Cash App is a financial services platform, not a bank. Banking services provided by Cash App’s bank partner(s). Prepaid debit cards issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC. Cash App Visa® Debit Flex Cards issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC, and The Bancorp Bank, N.A., pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. See terms and conditions for the Sutton prepaid card, Sutton debit flex card, and Bancorp debit flex card. Savings provided by Cash App, a Block, Inc. brand. Visit cash.app/legal/podcast for full disclosures.

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  • Wake Up Warchant - Florida State football

    (9/2/26): Turning optimistic? Scouting SMU. More pressure on Daniels or Jennings?

    09/02/2026 | 1h 11 mins.
    (3:00) Great losses in Miami history

    (5:00) More concerned about OL or DBs?

    (7:00) Was Ashton told to hand off on all read option opportunities?

    (11:00) Things feel dire

    (14:00) Why is a fan base that braced for 7-5 so angry after what they saw?

    (25:00) Scouting SMU with Billy Embody of OnThePonyExpress.com

    (51:00) Who will fee the heat more: Daniels or Jennings

    (58:00) SMU lacking elite skills on defense?

    Music: The Amazons - Ready For Something

    Follow CumminsLifestyle on IG

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About Wake Up Warchant - Florida State football
Warchant's Corey and Aslan provide a daily discussion of Florida State football and football recruiting, with some basketball and baseball thrown in. All things FSU football are fair game.
Podcast website
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