Wake Up Warchant - Florida State football

Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
518 episodes
- (2:00) Offense looks lifeless in 27-24 loss to SMU
(5:00) Ashton Daniels disappointment
(16:00) Hot off the presses -- PFF grades
(21:00) Year 2 Tony White a huge flop thus far
(31:00) Mike Norvell's strengths have seemingly vanished
(44:00) Quick hook?
(53:00) This fan base, online to in real life, is pissed
Music: PUP - Concrete
Follow CumminsLifestyle on IG
Get $10 Off at BRUNT with code WAKEUP at https://www.bruntworkwear.com/WAKEUP #Bruntpod
Upgrade your wallet today! Get 10% Off @Ridge with code WAKEUP at https://www.Ridge.com/WAKEUP #Ridgepod https://pscrb.fm/rss/p/
batesautodetailing.com -- save $100 on a ceramic coating package when mentioning Wake Up Warchant
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- (2:00) How the opponents fared in Week 1
(5:00) SMU passing offense vs. FSU coverage
(11:00) Clemson is done, right?
(31:00) Michigan shenanigans
(36:30) Injury report
(39:45) Absolutely huge game
(44:00) SMU rush attack vs FSU rush defense
(46:00) FSU passing offense vs SMU coverage
(48:00) FSU rushing offenses vs SMU rush defense
Music: Chiodos - TAPDAT
Follow CumminsLifestyle on IG
Get $10 Off at BRUNT with code WAKEUP at https://www.bruntworkwear.com/WAKEUP #Bruntpod
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
(9/4/26): Lashlee playing mind games, what if Malachi saves the day, live show replay09/04/2026 | 1h 8 mins.(3:00) Rhett Lashlee playing mind games on Mike and FSU?
(10:00) Warchant staff heavy on SMU
(13:00) Big game for Norvell's future
(23:00) Could a strong end of the season with Malachi Marshall keep Norvell's job
(29:30) Road favorites and blowouts
(32:30) OL shakeup?
(43:00) More on SMU
(47:30) Home run hires
(57:00) Will Desir Bros. make impact
(1:02:00) Over/unders
Music: PhilSGoodman - One-And-0
Follow CumminsLifestyle on IG
batesautodetailing.com -- save $100 on a ceramic coating package when mentioning Wake Up Warchant
Get $10 Off at BRUNT with code WAKEUP at https://www.bruntworkwear.com/WAKEUP #Bruntpod
Download Cash App Today: https://click.cash.app/ui6m/7v4dbwf9 #CashAppPod.
Cash App is a financial services platform, not a bank. Banking services provided by Cash App’s bank partner(s). Prepaid debit cards issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC. Cash App Visa® Debit Flex Cards issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC, and The Bancorp Bank, N.A., pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. See terms and conditions for the Sutton prepaid card, Sutton debit flex card, and Bancorp debit flex card. Savings provided by Cash App, a Block, Inc. brand. Visit cash.app/legal/podcast for full disclosures.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
(9/3/26): FSU flawed or fixable, doubts on Tony White, can a poor OL sink a season09/03/2026 | 1h 34 mins.(6:00) Folks, media included, accepting excuses without enough scrutiny?
(10:00) Is Tony White just not good maybe?
(15:00) What will SMU game prove
(23:00) Folks still swear FSU was vanilla and saving up for SMU
(32:00) Chris Weinke tangent
(34:00) Grading the QB
(39:00) Easy fix or enormously flawed?
(53:00) Any moral victories on Monday?
(58:00) Three things FSU needs to do to pull off the win
(1:12:00) Can below average OL sink a whole season?
(1:19:00) Will hard decision be made if this things goes bad quick
Music: Set Your Goals - Accelerate
Follow CumminsLifestyle on IG
batesautodetailing.com -- save $100 on a ceramic coating package when mentioning Wake Up Warchant
Get $10 Off at BRUNT with code WAKEUP at https://www.bruntworkwear.com/WAKEUP #Bruntpod
Upgrade your wallet today! Get 10% Off @Ridge with code WAKEUP at https://www.Ridge.com/WAKEUP #Ridgepod https://pscrb.fm/rss/p/
Download Cash App Today: https://click.cash.app/ui6m/7v4dbwf9 #CashAppPod.
Cash App is a financial services platform, not a bank. Banking services provided by Cash App’s bank partner(s). Prepaid debit cards issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC. Cash App Visa® Debit Flex Cards issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC, and The Bancorp Bank, N.A., pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. See terms and conditions for the Sutton prepaid card, Sutton debit flex card, and Bancorp debit flex card. Savings provided by Cash App, a Block, Inc. brand. Visit cash.app/legal/podcast for full disclosures.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
(9/2/26): Turning optimistic? Scouting SMU. More pressure on Daniels or Jennings?09/02/2026 | 1h 11 mins.(3:00) Great losses in Miami history
(5:00) More concerned about OL or DBs?
(7:00) Was Ashton told to hand off on all read option opportunities?
(11:00) Things feel dire
(14:00) Why is a fan base that braced for 7-5 so angry after what they saw?
(25:00) Scouting SMU with Billy Embody of OnThePonyExpress.com
(51:00) Who will fee the heat more: Daniels or Jennings
(58:00) SMU lacking elite skills on defense?
Music: The Amazons - Ready For Something
Follow CumminsLifestyle on IG
Upgrade your wallet today! Get 10% Off @Ridge with code WAKEUP at https://www.Ridge.com/WAKEUP #Ridgepod https://pscrb.fm/rss/p/
Get $10 Off at BRUNT with code WAKEUP at https://www.bruntworkwear.com/WAKEUP #Bruntpod
Polymarket app. $50 bonus for a $10 deposit upon sign up with code On3. 18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
More Football podcasts
- DOUBLE COVERAGE PODCASTFootball, Sports
- NightcapFootball, Sports
- The Athletic Football Show: A show about the NFLFootball, News, Sports, Sports News
- Fantasy Football TodayFantasy Sports, Football, Sports
- The Ryen Russillo ShowFootball, Sports
- Brandon Walker College Football ShowFootball, Sports
- The Joel Klatt Show: A College Football PodcastFootball, Sports
- The Pat McAfee ShowFootball, Sports
- Cover 3 College FootballFootball, Sports
- The Rich Eisen ShowComedy, Football, Sports
Trending Football podcasts
- Not Just Football with Cam HeywardFootball, Sports
- MGoBlog: The MGoPodcastFootball, Sports
- Warchant Podcasts featuring Seminole HeadlinesFootball, News, Sports, Sports News
- Talkin’ Giants (Giants Podcast)Football, Sports
- Menace2Sports with Zach SmithFootball, Sports
- DK Pittsburgh Sports: Daily podcasts on Steelers, Penguins, Pirates!Baseball, Football, Hockey, Sports
- Locked On Cowboys - Daily Podcast On The Dallas CowboysFootball, Sports
- 2 Pros and a Cup of JoeFootball, News, Sports, Sports News
- Locked On Chiefs - Daily Podcast On The Kansas City ChiefsFootball, Sports
- Wake Up Warchant - Florida State footballFootball, News, Sports
- Locked On Lions - Daily Podcast On The Detroit LionsFootball, Sports
- Locked On Raiders - Daily Podcast On The Las Vegas RaidersFootball, Sports
- THE BLUE PRINT: A podcast on the Michigan WolverinesFootball, News, Sports, Sports News
- Sharp or SquareFootball, Sports
- LuckDocumentary, Football, News, Society & Culture, Sports, Sports News
- The Terrible Podcast - Steelers Podcast via Steelers DepotFootball, Sports
- Bear Bets: A FOX Sports Gambling ShowFootball, Sports
- Northern Aggression: A College Football PodcastFootball, Sports
- The GrowlerFootball, Sports
About Wake Up Warchant - Florida State football
Warchant's Corey and Aslan provide a daily discussion of Florida State football and football recruiting, with some basketball and baseball thrown in. All things FSU football are fair game.Podcast website
Listen to Wake Up Warchant - Florida State football, DOUBLE COVERAGE PODCAST and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Wake Up Warchant - Florida State football
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
Wake Up Warchant - Florida State football: Podcasts in Family