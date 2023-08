413 - Revelation Part Thirteen: Poverty & Riches

Revelation Part Thirteen: Poverty & Riches. Some sound issues today as Mike's mic decided to defect... “To the angel of the church in Smyrna write..." This episode we continue our decent into Revelation. Laodicea was an affluent city, located strategically at the intersection of three major trade routes. The city quickly became a banking and trading center, known especially for its woolen carpets and clothing. Also in Laodicea was one of the ancient world’s most prominent medical schools, especially famous for its eye and ear treatments. Scholars have found cultural allusions in this message not only to Laodicea’s wealth but also to the local production of eye salve, the use of black wool, and especially the city’s lack of a good water supply. How does that fit metaphorically? How does Las Vegas fit in? What does the "lukewarm, I'll spit you out" reference have to do with it? There are so many cultural references... where do we fit in? John recognized that the acceptance of Rome’s mythology was an act of giving worship to evil masquerading as divine authority. As always, we encourage and would love discussion as we pursue. Always feel free to email in questions to [email protected] , and to engage the conversation on Facebook and Instagram. We're on YouTube (if you're into that kinda thing): VOXOLOGY TV. Learn more about the Voxology Podcast Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify Support the Voxology Podcast on Patreon The Voxology Spotify channel can be found here: Voxology Radio Follow us on Instagram: @voxologypodcast and "like" us on Facebook Follow Mike on Twitter: www.twitter.com/mikeerre Music in this episode by Timothy John Stafford Instagram & Twitter: @GoneTimothy