Voxology (Formerly the Vox Podcast with Mike Erre) is a collection of voices that question and discuss our culture's most relevant topics in relation to Christ ...
414 - Three Men & a Barbie - with Dr. Timothy Gombis (SPOILERS)
Three Men & a Barbie. CONTENT WARNING: There is talk of rape culture and suicide. ANNND, SPOLIERS FOR BARBIE!! Today, Mike and Tim welcome the other Tim (Freakin Gombis) to discuss the new film 'Barbie,' by revisiting the conversation "God is Not in Control" (episode 239). What is the controversy about? Is the film too feminist or not feminist enough? What are folks like Ben Shapiro so triggered by? How does our need for God to be 'in control,' shape the narrative of 'control' in this time? How do we manifest 'control' in God's name? How does Oppenheimer fit in? Now I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds...
We also read a listener email dealing with suicide. What is the correct posture and response when we were mostly raised to understand suicide as the 'unforgivable sin?'
Gloria's speech from Barbie: HERE
As always, we encourage and would love discussion as we pursue. Always feel free to email in questions to [email protected], and to engage the conversation on Facebook and Instagram.
We're on YouTube (if you're into that kinda thing): VOXOLOGY TV.
Learn more about the Voxology Podcast
Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify
Support the Voxology Podcast on Patreon
The Voxology Spotify channel can be found here: Voxology Radio
Follow us on Instagram: @voxologypodcast and "like" us on Facebook
Follow Mike on Twitter: www.twitter.com/mikeerre
Music in this episode by Timothy John Stafford
Instagram & Twitter: @GoneTimothy
7/31/2023
1:14:11
413 - Revelation Part Thirteen: Poverty & Riches
Revelation Part Thirteen: Poverty & Riches. Some sound issues today as Mike's mic decided to defect... “To the angel of the church in Smyrna write..." This episode we continue our decent into Revelation. Laodicea was an affluent city, located strategically at the intersection of three major trade routes. The city quickly became a banking and trading center, known especially for its woolen carpets and clothing. Also in Laodicea was one of the ancient world’s most prominent medical schools, especially famous for its eye and ear treatments.
Scholars have found cultural allusions in this message not only to Laodicea’s wealth but also to the local production of eye salve, the use of black wool, and especially the city’s lack of a good water supply. How does that fit metaphorically? How does Las Vegas fit in? What does the "lukewarm, I'll spit you out" reference have to do with it? There are so many cultural references... where do we fit in? John recognized that the acceptance of Rome’s mythology was an act of giving worship to evil masquerading as divine authority.
7/24/2023
57:21
412 - Revelation Part Twelve: America the Beautiful?
America the Beautiful? Today, Mike and Tim fight off a Seth and Mazzy interruption to discuss how the model of ‘Christian Nationalism’ is nothing new. Rome built a civic religion that John rebuked... What exactly does a civic religion look like in this case? How has America followed Rome? What parts of civic life have we ordained? Solemn devotion and allegiance? Blessing of the State? What lens does John offer us to examine? Is it unpatriotic to critique America? How do we as Christians exercise a healthy patriotism while advocating for the Kingdom of God? Has Christianity, as the dominant American religion, been co opted in service to the sacralization of power? How do we take the narrative back?!?!? How do we participate, even with pride, and resist the baptizing of American ritual? How did self preservation become a Christian trait when we follow a sacrificial God?
7/17/2023
1:10:08
411 - Revelation Part Eleven: Letter to Pergamum
Letter to Pergamum. This episode, we continue in Revelation and look at a specific letter to Pergamum. What was Satan’s throne? What is the insinuation? What was the temple to Roma? What was the deal with the ‘other’ gods? Balaam? Mouth sword?? Hidden manna??? Who was Jezebel and how did she play into this? How did we mess up Jesus already having blood on His robes? The lamb who has won the battle by being martyred… How did we turn this into a book of war and conquering?
Mike and Tim also recap the 4th of July as well as what therapy looks like for each of them, currently
7/10/2023
1:09:32
410 - Gospel & Gombis: Part Four
Gospel & Gombis: Part Four. Powers and Principalities. Other spiritual entities as players on the field. Heyo! Nuff said!
Voxology (Formerly the Vox Podcast with Mike Erre) is a collection of voices that question and discuss our culture's most relevant topics in relation to Christ and Christianity. We talk LGBTQ, American and church politics, Christian culture's catastrophic marginalization of the very people Jesus implores us to love and so much more. If you have serious questions about the church’s representation of Jesus, what he has done and the beauty of his work on earth today, join hosts Mike Erre and Tim Stafford and their guests to talk things out and find your way back to the true mission of Jesus.