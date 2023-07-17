About Real Talk Kim

Kimberly Jones, known as Real Talk Kim, travels the world fulfilling her passion and purpose of loving people back to life.She is a mother, pastor, entrepreneur, best-selling author, entertainer and most importantly a worshiper after God’s own heart.Pastor Kim is the Senior Pastor at Limitless Church in Fayetteville, Georgia and has two sons.She is a human rights advocate with a passion for giving back and believes in the compassion of the Holy Spirit, delivering it to those who need it most. Pastor Kim is an advocate partner with Rock Paper Scissors Foundation, a Non-profit Organization, which exists to foster healing and give a voice to those who have been silenced. Pastor Kim has been featured on The Doctor Oz Show, Oxygen’s Network Series’ Preachers of Atlanta, Your World with Creflo Dollar on BET, ABC’s Nightline, The Word Network, CNN, Praise in the Park’ Atlanta and numerous magazines and radio shows. She is truly a living and walking testimony of God’s redemption plan in action.