Drew Dyck: Just Show Up

Today’s episode with Drew Dyck encapsulates why we started this show. Heather had never met Drew in person, but his writing and Twitter have impacted her real life. It is incredible how our online presence can bring about real-life friendships and foster spiritual growth. Heather and Drew discuss Drew’s latest book Just Show Up. Drew wants to remind you that God isn’t expecting you to do everything, or to change overnight. The gospel is an invitation to Just Show Up and engage with people and our own lives right where we are. Heather also breaks down the latest Instagram algorithm update and explains why bait engagement is different from calls to action. Guest Bio Drew Dyck (M.A. Theology) is the author of multiple books, including Your Future Self Will Thank You: Secrets To Self Control From The Bible And Brain Science (2019), and Just Show Up: How Small Acts of Faithfulness Change Everything (2023). Drew is an editor at Moody Publishers and the former managing editor of Leadership Journal. His work has appeared in numerous publications, including Christianity Today, Relevant Magazine, The Gospel Coalition, and CNN.com. Drew grew up in Canada and now lives in the Portland area with his wife, Grace, and their three children. They attend The Well Church Church in Portland. Connect with Drew at DrewDyck.com or follow him on Twitter @drewdyck. Host Bio Heather Thompson Day is an associate professor of communication at Andrews University in Berrien Springs, Michigan. She is the author of eight books, including I’ll See You Tomorrow and It’s Not Your Turn. Reach out to Heather on X, the app formerly known as Twitter at @HeatherTDay and on Instagram @heatherthompsonday. Receive Heather’s weekly inspirational email every Friday at 7pm EST; sign up at www.heatherthompsonday.com/links.