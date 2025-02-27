Powered by RND
What If I'm Wrong?

That Sounds Fun Network
Welcome to "What If I'm Wrong?" with Dr. Heather Thompson Day. Life isn't about getting everything right; it's about how we navigate when things go wrong. In a ...
  What If We've Been Doing Relationships Wrong All Along?
    Welcome to the very first episode of What If I’m Wrong? A show where we might not give you the answers, but we will ask some really good questions.  This month, we’re diving deep into relationships—friendships, romantic connections, and family dynamics—and asking: What if we’ve been doing relationships wrong all along? Is it reasonable for married couples to live separately? Are long-distance relationships always doomed? What happens when relationships challenge traditional gender roles? We’re not here to give answers, but we are here to ask some really good questions. Join host Heather Thompson Day and co-host Haley as they break down what it really means to love someone, react to shocking submission stories—including a dad dating his daughter’s best friend—and explore how Jesus’ communication style was built on asking great questions. Plus, don’t miss the first-ever Day in the Bible segment, where we challenge how we think about faith, relationships, and the power of asking instead of answering. Have a story to share? Email us at [email protected]. Host Bio:  Dr. Heather Thompson Day is an interdenominational speaker, an ECPA bestseller, and has been a contributor for Religion News Service, Christianity Today, Newsweek and the Barna Group.  Heather was a communication professor for 13 years teaching both graduate and undergraduate students in Public Speaking, Persuasion, and Social Media. She is now the founder of It Is Day Ministries, a nonprofit organization that trains churches, leaders, and laypeople in what Heather calls Cross Communication, a gospel centered communication approach that points you higher, to the cross, every time you open your mouth.  Heather’s writing has been featured on outlets like the Today Show, and the National Communication Association. She has been interviewed by BBC Radio Live and The Wall Street Journal.  She believes her calling is to stand in the gaps of our churches. She is the author of 9 books; including It’s Not Your Turn, I’ll See You Tomorrow, and What If I’m Wrong? Heather’s Social Media Heather’s Instagram Heather’s Website  Heather’s TikTok Heather’s YouTube  Haley’s Social media Haley’s Instagram What If I’m Wrong Social Media What If I’m Wrong Instagram  What If I’m Wrong YouTube What If I’m Wrong Tik Tok
    32:08
  Welcome to What If I'm Wrong? launching March 10th!
    Welcome to a brand new show called "What If I’m Wrong?" with Dr. Heather Thompson Day! What if more important than being right is how we handle being wrong? What is faith is an invitation into mystery? Heather is here to be your guide through real-life questions! This podcast is your invitation to embrace change, challenge your assumptions, and deepen your spiritual and relational journey. Each episode is a safe space to explore Bible study, hear powerful submission stories, and learn how asking the right questions can lead to profound transformation. Whether you're looking to grow spiritually, rethink your beliefs, or simply find a community that encourages open-minded growth, you'll find a place here. Join Dr. Heather as your guide through personal growth, deep questions, and meaningful conversations that will leave you thinking—and evolving—long after the episode ends.
    0:57
  Leave It All On The Track
    Today’s episode is our last episode of Viral Jesus.  125 episodes, thousands and thousands of downloads, and three years have brought us to this necessary ending. Viral Jesus was created to help us remember the power of our social networks. In this last conversation, Heather wants to talk directly to you, the listener, and remind you that you have influence.  Create the podcast. Write the blog. Email the book agent. Don’t stop creating. Someone is watching, listening, and learning from what you’ve experienced. Don’t stop believing that your being faithful with what God has placed in your hand, truly matters. It’s not about whether or not we finish our race first. It’s about running in obedience and faithfulness to the race set before us. That’s what we hope you take away from Viral Jesus. In this life, with your gifting, leave it all on the track. Host Bio Heather Thompson Day is an associate professor of communication at Andrews University in Berrien Springs, Michigan. She is the author of eight books, including I’ll See You Tomorrow and It’s Not Your Turn. Reach out to Heather on X, the app formerly known as Twitter at @HeatherTDay and on Instagram @heatherthompsonday. Receive Heather’s weekly inspirational email every Friday at 7pm EST; sign up at www.heatherthompsonday.com/links.
    32:38
  Natalie Boonstra Lilly: Dealing with Insecurity
    Today’s episode with Natalie Boonstra Lilly is such an empowering conversation. Natalie shares her heart behind her latest book Insecure: My Story. She opens up about her deformity, and how it impacted her childhood and self-esteem.  Heather and Natalie also discuss how you know when you are supposed to share your story, waiting on God to open doors, and why it is important to find safe spaces when sharing intimate experiences publicly for the first time.  Heather also adds a tool to your toolkit with the suggestion of adding Manychat to your platform. Guest Bio At ten years old, Natalie Lilly was diagnosed with the extremely rare Madelung’s deformity and has grappled with insecurities throughout her life. But she knows God says she is fearfully and wonderfully made and strives to help others find the freedom she’s found in who Jesus says she is. Natalie is a master’s student, author, public speaker, and pastor’s wife. She is the author of Insecure: My Story. Host Bio Heather Thompson Day is an associate professor of communication at Andrews University in Berrien Springs, Michigan. She is the author of eight books, including I’ll See You Tomorrow and It’s Not Your Turn. Reach out to Heather on X, the app formerly known as Twitter at @HeatherTDay and on Instagram @heatherthompsonday. Receive Heather’s weekly inspirational email every Friday at 7pm EST; sign up at www.heatherthompsonday.com/links. “Viral Jesus” is a production of Christianity Today  Executive Producer: Matt Stevens  Host: Heather Thompson Day  Producer: Loren Joseph  Associate Producer: McKenzie Hill  Director of Operations for CT Media: Matt Stevens  Audio Engineer: Loren Joseph
    40:50
  Drew Dyck: Just Show Up
    Today’s episode with Drew Dyck encapsulates why we started this show. Heather had never met Drew in person, but his writing and Twitter have impacted her real life. It is incredible how our online presence can bring about real-life friendships and foster spiritual growth.  Heather and Drew discuss Drew’s latest book Just Show Up. Drew wants to remind you that God isn’t expecting you to do everything, or to change overnight. The gospel is an invitation to Just Show Up and engage with people and our own lives right where we are.  Heather also breaks down the latest Instagram algorithm update and explains why bait engagement is different from calls to action.  Guest Bio Drew Dyck (M.A. Theology) is the author of multiple books, including Your Future Self Will Thank You: Secrets To Self Control From The Bible And Brain Science (2019), and Just Show Up: How Small Acts of Faithfulness Change Everything (2023). Drew is an editor at Moody Publishers and the former managing editor of Leadership Journal. His work has appeared in numerous publications, including Christianity Today, Relevant Magazine, The Gospel Coalition, and CNN.com. Drew grew up in Canada and now lives in the Portland area with his wife, Grace, and their three children. They attend The Well Church Church in Portland. Connect with Drew at DrewDyck.com or follow him on Twitter @drewdyck. Host Bio Heather Thompson Day is an associate professor of communication at Andrews University in Berrien Springs, Michigan. She is the author of eight books, including I’ll See You Tomorrow and It’s Not Your Turn. Reach out to Heather on X, the app formerly known as Twitter at @HeatherTDay and on Instagram @heatherthompsonday. Receive Heather’s weekly inspirational email every Friday at 7pm EST; sign up at www.heatherthompsonday.com/links.
    42:43

About What If I'm Wrong?

Welcome to "What If I’m Wrong?" with Dr. Heather Thompson Day. Life isn’t about getting everything right; it’s about how we navigate when things go wrong. In a world that’s constantly evolving, holding onto rigid ideas can limit our growth. This podcast is your invitation to embrace change, challenge your assumptions, and deepen your spiritual and relational journey. Each episode is a safe space to explore Bible study, hear powerful submission stories, and learn how asking the right questions can lead to profound transformation. Whether you're looking to grow spiritually, rethink your beliefs, or simply find a community that encourages open-minded growth, you'll find a place here. Join Dr. Heather as your guide through personal growth, deep questions, and meaningful conversations that will leave you thinking—and evolving—long after the episode ends.

