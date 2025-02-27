Welcome to the very first episode of What If I’m Wrong? A show where we might not give you the answers, but we will ask some really good questions.
This month, we’re diving deep into relationships—friendships, romantic connections, and family dynamics—and asking: What if we’ve been doing relationships wrong all along?
Is it reasonable for married couples to live separately? Are long-distance relationships always doomed? What happens when relationships challenge traditional gender roles? We’re not here to give answers, but we are here to ask some really good questions.
Join host Heather Thompson Day and co-host Haley as they break down what it really means to love someone, react to shocking submission stories—including a dad dating his daughter’s best friend—and explore how Jesus’ communication style was built on asking great questions.
Plus, don’t miss the first-ever Day in the Bible segment, where we challenge how we think about faith, relationships, and the power of asking instead of answering.
Have a story to share? Email us at [email protected]
.
Host Bio:
Dr. Heather Thompson Day is an interdenominational speaker, an ECPA bestseller, and has been a contributor for Religion News Service, Christianity Today, Newsweek and the Barna Group.
Heather was a communication professor for 13 years teaching both graduate and undergraduate students in Public Speaking, Persuasion, and Social Media. She is now the founder of It Is Day Ministries, a nonprofit organization that trains churches, leaders, and laypeople in what Heather calls Cross Communication, a gospel centered communication approach that points you higher, to the cross, every time you open your mouth.
Heather’s writing has been featured on outlets like the Today Show, and the National Communication Association. She has been interviewed by BBC Radio Live and The Wall Street Journal.
She believes her calling is to stand in the gaps of our churches. She is the author of 9 books; including It’s Not Your Turn, I’ll See You Tomorrow, and What If I’m Wrong?
