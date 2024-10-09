Powered by RND
Vanderpodcalypse Now: A Vanderpump Rules Podcast

War is hell, but Bravo recaps don't have to be. Share in our collective Vanderpump Rules PTSD with Vanderpodcalypse Now, a boots on the ground podcast with a mi...
  • VPR NEWS BREAK: It's The End of Vanderpump Rules As We Know It (And I Don't Feel Fine)
    No one is winning the VPR war.  Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    --------  
    5:39
  • VPR News Break: The End of Schwartz & Sandy's
    A military funeral and 21-gun salute for the short-lived Schwartz & Sandy's. Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    --------  
    6:54
  • VPR News Break: Katie's New Boyfriend
    Katie's got a new man in her life and we are going to talk about it. Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    --------  
    10:40
  • VPR News Break: Kristen Doute Engagement & Bravo Diamonds and Rosé Experience
    Kristen Doute is engagement news plus our exploits at Bravo Diamonds and Rosé Experience  @vprnow @rebeccaleib @thejasonhorton Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    --------  
    13:59
  • VPR News Break: Brittany & Jax Divorce, Lala & Scheana on The Valley, & a VPR Recast?
    The war is heating up with news of Brittany & Jax divorce news, Lala & Scheana on The Valley, & rumors of a total VPR Recast?  @vprnow @rebeccaleib @thejasonhorton Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    --------  
    19:11

About Vanderpodcalypse Now: A Vanderpump Rules Podcast

War is hell, but Bravo recaps don't have to be. Share in our collective Vanderpump Rules PTSD with Vanderpodcalypse Now, a boots on the ground podcast with a mission to recap Bravo's Vanderpump Rules, by comedy veterans Rebecca Leib and Jason Horton
