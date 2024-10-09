VPR NEWS BREAK: It's The End of Vanderpump Rules As We Know It (And I Don't Feel Fine)
No one is winning the VPR war.
Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
--------
5:39
VPR News Break: The End of Schwartz & Sandy's
A military funeral and 21-gun salute for the short-lived Schwartz & Sandy's.
Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
--------
6:54
VPR News Break: Katie's New Boyfriend
Katie's got a new man in her life and we are going to talk about it.
Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
--------
10:40
VPR News Break: Kristen Doute Engagement & Bravo Diamonds and Rosé Experience
Kristen Doute is engagement news plus our exploits at Bravo Diamonds and Rosé Experience
@vprnow
@rebeccaleib
@thejasonhorton
Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
--------
13:59
VPR News Break: Brittany & Jax Divorce, Lala & Scheana on The Valley, & a VPR Recast?
The war is heating up with news of Brittany & Jax divorce news, Lala & Scheana on The Valley, & rumors of a total VPR Recast?
@vprnow
@rebeccaleib
@thejasonhorton
Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
About Vanderpodcalypse Now: A Vanderpump Rules Podcast
War is hell, but Bravo recaps don’t have to be. Share in our collective Vanderpump Rules PTSD with Vanderpodcalypse Now, a boots on the ground podcast with a mission to recap Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules, by comedy veterans Rebecca Leib and Jason Horton