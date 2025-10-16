The Body on the Beach: Birna Brjánsdóttir's Tragic Murder

Iceland, 2017: Birna Brjánsdóttir was only 20 years old, when a night out partying led to her scary disappearance. And despite almost her entire walk home being caught on CCTV, something still managed to happen, just off camera, just out of sight…In a matter of days, she became the centre of Iceland's biggest ever manhunt. A country known to be one of the safest in the world, but tragically on the very night Birna Brjánsdóttir lost her life, that safety would slip - in a truly horrific way.This brutal, random act of violence forced Iceland to ask the question no one ever wanted to face: If women aren't safe here… then where can they ever be safe?Resources:Women of Multicultural Ethnicity Network https://womeniniceland.is/en/we-are-w-o-m-e-n/