California, 2022: Rumours and news of shock rocker Marilyn Manson’s abusive history to women begins to circulate online, to an extent that cannot be ignored any longer.It’s a complicated history, spanning back decades and countless lawsuits, filed, then dropped, settled, re-opened. But despite this, heinous allegations. Manson continues to sellout shows and rub shoulders with all of Hollywood. Despite his victims even being women in Hollywood themselves! Today, we’re deep diving into everything, the history, the allegations, the victims and the debate over the validity of the entire case against him: Is Marilyn Manson a monster to women?Resources:Take Back the Night - https://takebackthenight.org/https://linktr.ee/eleanornealeresourcesWatch OUTLORE Podcast:https://www.youtube.com/@EleanorNealeFollow Me Here for Updates & Content:InstagramTikTok
--------
1:05:02
--------
1:05:02
The Facebook Trap that Ended in Murder.
Virgina, 2021: Chelsea Perkins, a married mum of 2, opened up Facebook to reconnect with an old school friend called Matthew Dunmire. But this catchup had dark intentions… Chelsea had a very serious axe to grind with Matthew. Back in 2017 Chelsea accused him of assaulting her but unfortunately there was nothing Police could do to help. She’d since re-branded as an Only Fans model by the name Selena Savage, and now, unable to forget that horrific night she would lure Matthew out. Tempting him with a night of passion, and when they were finally alone together, she would act on her revenge. But what would happen next…NO ONE could’ve ever predicted…Resources:Rights4Girls https://rights4girls.org/https://linktr.ee/eleanornealeresourcesWatch OUTLORE Podcast:https://www.youtube.com/@EleanorNealeFollow Me Here for Updates & Short Form Content:InstagramTikTok
--------
54:05
--------
54:05
The Body on the Beach: Birna Brjánsdóttir's Tragic Murder
Iceland, 2017: Birna Brjánsdóttir was only 20 years old, when a night out partying led to her scary disappearance. And despite almost her entire walk home being caught on CCTV, something still managed to happen, just off camera, just out of sight…In a matter of days, she became the centre of Iceland’s biggest ever manhunt. A country known to be one of the safest in the world, but tragically on the very night Birna Brjánsdóttir lost her life, that safety would slip - in a truly horrific way.This brutal, random act of violence forced Iceland to ask the question no one ever wanted to face: If women aren’t safe here… then where can they ever be safe?Resources:Women of Multicultural Ethnicity Network https://womeniniceland.is/en/we-are-w-o-m-e-n/https://linktr.ee/eleanornealeresourcesWatch OUTLORE Podcast:https://www.youtube.com/@EleanorNealeFollow Me Here for Updates & Short Form Content:InstagramTikTok
--------
45:07
--------
45:07
The Bubble & Squeak Murder: Penny Jackson's Deadly Dish
England, 2021: Penny and David Jackson were your usual couple living out their retirement in the sleepy countryside town of Berrow, Somerset. That was until one night, when Penny suddenly snapped and murdered David after an argument over her choice to serve Bubble and Squeak to accompany their steak dinner…a choice David didn’t approve of.But as if her reason for attacking him wasn’t bizarre enough, a released 999 call and bodycam footage of her arrest would only add to the obscurity of this murder. Only, was this footage that's since gone viral really all that funny and bizarre, or were we watching a tired victim, openly and finally, snap?Resources:Love Respect https://loverespect.co.uk/https://linktr.ee/eleanornealeresourcesWatch OUTLORE Podcast:https://www.youtube.com/@EleanorNealeFollow Me Here for Updates & Short Form Content:InstagramTikTok
--------
1:01:23
--------
1:01:23
Teen Cowgirl Murdered by her 'Big Brother'?
Nevada, 2020:The body of a missing 16 year old teenage girl has just been found in the desert. Her name was Britney Ujlaky, and she was Spring Creek’s Rodeo Queen, a small-town, known for having little to no crime.But now, a police hunt was underway for Britney’s killer. A killer described as a mysterious cowboy that she’d met on snapchat…that was at least, according to her big bro-like bestie, Bryce Dickie. Who had seen with his own eyes, Britney jumping into the truck of this unknown cowboy the very same day she disappeared.Resources:The EQUUS Foundation https://equusfoundation.org/index.phphttps://linktr.ee/eleanornealeresourcesWatch OUTLORE Podcast:https://www.youtube.com/@EleanorNealeFollow Me Here for Updates & Short Form Content:InstagramTikTok
I’m Eleanor Neale and this is Outlore podcast, (formerly known as Usual Disclaimer). Outlore is a true crime, deep dive, lore-providing podcast, hoping to inspire change, raise awareness and build a community of lorekeepers!To make sure you never miss an episode, hit ‘follow’ now, wherever you’re listening. Or watch Outlore podcast here: https://www.youtube.com/@EleanorNealeFollow me here for updates & short form content:InstagramTikTokAnd for a look into my life, subscribe to my personal channel: https://www.youtube.com/@ellieneale1